KYTV
Deputies arrest man for firing shots during pursuit in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for firing multiple rounds at officers during a high-speed pursuit. Jason Gideon, 41, faces several charges, including attempted assault on a special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
KYTV
Prosecutor charges driver in deadly 2021 crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A driver faces charges for his involvement in a deadly 2021 crash in Springfield. The Greene County prosecutor charged Gary Calhoun, Jr. with two counts of DWI resulting in death, two counts of DWI resulting in the death of another, not a passenger, and DWI resulting in a physical injury.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia Police uncover "substantial amount" of meth & Fentanyl during Wednesday night bust
A Pettis County woman is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in her hometown. The Sedalia Police Department reports Angela Barber-Cox, 61, of Sedalia, was arrested on two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without an operator’s license.
myozarksonline.com
Mountain Grove man sentenced after firing shots at Police
A Mountain Grove man will serve up to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting at law enforcement during a pursuit in Wright County in February 2022. Bobby Naylor was arrested after he ran from a Mountain Grove Police Officer who attempted to stop him because his headlight was out. During the pursuit through Wright and Douglas County, Naylor fired several gunshots, striking the windshield of a deputy’s patrol vehicle. Naylor pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree attempted assault on a special victim and was sentenced to 25 years, and pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to run concurrently. According to Wright County Prosecutor John Tyrrell, Naylor will serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
Springfield man sentenced to 20 years for Meth Conspiracy, Illegal Firearms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. According to a press release, Gregory D. Robinson, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possessing methamphetamine […]
KRMS Radio
Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash
A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
kjluradio.com
K9 alerts Texas County deputy to methamphetamine & Fentanyl in Houston man's vehicle
A Texas County man is arrested on drug charges after he fails to dim his headlights when meeting a deputy. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reports it was early last Thursday morning when the deputy was driving on Route B in the Houston area. After the other driver, later identified as Robert Owens, 29, of Houston, failed to dim his lights, the deputy pulled him over. While talking to Owens the deputy learned Owens was driving with a suspended license. The deputy then called for K-9 backup.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth conspiracy and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy that distributed at least 11 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri and for illegally possessing firearms. Gregory D. Robinson, 45, Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
Springfield murderer sentenced to life in prison
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a man in the summer of 2019. Dustin C. Winter, 33, of Springfield, was sentenced to life in prison on Jan. 20, after a jury found him guilty in September of 2022. The case was created after a person reported to the police […]
Part of Highway 94 reopens after being closed for crash, patrol says
kjluradio.com
Benton County woman faces drug charges after search of her home near Warsaw
A Benton County woman faces felony charges after a search warrant is served at her home near Warsaw. Jada Gedminas, 46, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched a home on Fairview Drive on the...
myozarksonline.com
Suspicious person call leads to warrant arrest in Lebanon
A Lebanon man was arrested for outstanding warrants following a call about a suspicious person in the area of Zachary Drive in Lebanon last week. When officers responded to the call they located a man who fled on foot. An officer chased him down and took the 33 year old into custody. Following a brief check it was discovered that the man, identified as Allan Kuhn, had two warrants for his arrest, including a probation violation. Kuhn is currently being held without bond.
myozarksonline.com
Marshfield man arrested in Laclede County for alleged gun crime
A Marshfield man is facing charges after Laclede County Deputies responded to a call about a gun being used to threaten a 17-year-old at a residence in the 24-thousand block of Camelia Road in Laclede County. The homeowners called 9-1-1 to report that 20 year old Colton Flower had pointed a gun at the 17-year-old, and as he was leaving he fired a shot from a pickup. The incident began when Flower and several others went to the residence where two girls were supposed to fight. The 17-year-old was allegedly accosted by Flower after he told the group that they needed to leave. A witness said he saw Flower point the pistol at the teen. Flower has been charged with 2 counts of felony unlawful use of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on February 27th.
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Springfield rappers arrested on illegal firearms charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two men have been formally charged with unlawfully using a controlled substance while in possession of firearms. Ezekiel King and Jardell Williams, both 19 years old, are part of a Springfield rap group, according to court documents, that filmed music videos featuring firearms and marijuana. Additionally, the affidavits filed in support of […]
kjluradio.com
New trial date set for man accused of fatal boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks
A new trial date is set for an Illinois man charged with a fatal boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks. Dylan McEwen, of Caseyville, Illinois, is charged with boating while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another. Last week, a Camden County judge set a new trial date for McEwen to begin November 27.
KYTV
Driver smashes into a light pole during rush-hour traffic in Springfield, Mo.
Midday Update: Crews clearing main roads in Branson, Mo. KY3 First Alert Forecaster Nicolette Zangara. Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks.
