RI lawmakers react to mass shooting in California
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island lawmakers expressed their condolences Sunday after a gunman killed 10 people at a California ballroom dance studio amid Lunar New Year celebrations. One of those lawmakers was Newport Mayor, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who called the tragedy, “heartbreaking.” “As an Asian-American the Lunar New Year is a really special […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
Rep. Michelle E. McGaw Introduces Bill to Protect Rhode Island from New High-Heat Waste Processing Facilities
Backed by 40 cosponsors, Rep. Michelle E. McGaw has introduced legislation to prohibit any type of new high-heat waste processing facilities in Rhode Island. The legislation (2023-H 5142) is a response to efforts in Rhode Island and nationwide backed by the American Chemistry Council to reclassify the process of high-heat processing of plastic waste as manufacturing instead of waste management. “In 2023, the Ocean State should loudly and clearly reject any plan to fill our environment with toxins from the processing of plastic waste. Our state must not be fooled by the plastics industry’s effort to rebrand and protect itself at a time when we all know we need to drastically reduce our use of its products,” said Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton). “We should prohibit these facilities in no uncertain terms and protect our people and our environment from this dangerous type of pollution.”
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Update – Deaths, Point-in-Time count, Mobile Van, $30Million for ’24 shelters…
The national – and Rhode Island – attempt to count those living unhoused begins tomorrow. Volunteers organized by the RI Coalition to End Homelessness will lead the effort with volunteers and other organizations to span out and count men, women, and children, if any, on the streets. In December the Coalition was raising funds to support the Coalition efforts, part of which was to go to buy gift cards to pay those they are counting for their cooperation.
Local doctors, patients feeling strain of national physician shortage
Patients told 12 News they are having trouble finding doctors, while physicians said they can't keep up with the demand.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Dr. Newton Takes Over GI Group and DiSanto, Priest & Co. Promotes Three
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. University Gastroenterology - Rhode Island's largest gastroenterology group - announced that it has named gastroenterologist Eric B. Newton, MD, as...
Nonpartisan nonprofit: Salary raises in Massachusetts 'not justified'
(The Center Square) – A six-year old piece of legislation in Massachusetts is paying dividends for elected officials, and drawing the ire of a nonpartisan nonprofit. Every two years, according to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the state’s six constitutional officers and lawmakers are up for pay raises tied to a 2017 bill, An Act Further Regulating The Compensation of Certain Public Officials. Mass Fiscal Alliance, its website says, promotes "social welfare." ...
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
GoLocalProv
Legislation Introduced in RI to Raise Minimum Wage for Teens
Rhode Island State Representative Enrique Sanchez has introduced legislation (2023 H-5181) that would require workers under 18 years of age to be paid the state’s minimum wage. “A lot of young people in our community are working not because they want to, but because they have to,” Sanchez (D-Dist....
When the Commonwealth Raided Fairhaven and Fall River Internet Cafes
Casino gaming has been legal in Massachusetts since then-Governor Deval Patrick signed the Expanded Gaming Act into law on November 22, 2011. Months before Patrick acted, Fall River City Councilor Leo Pelletier launched a gaming venture of his own. Pelletier, who was then and is currently a member of the...
Baker tapped nearly 170 for state boards and panels during his final weeks in office
In the weeks before he left Beacon Hill, former governor Charlie Baker installed nearly 170 people on state boards and commissions, moves that could extend the Republican’s influence for years even as his Democratic successor seeks to make her imprint on the state’s bureaucracy. The slew of 11th-hour...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
ABC6.com
State lawmaker wants to limit self check out lines at Rhode Island grocery stores
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Self-checkout lanes are a big part of the customer experience when it comes to grocery shopping, swapping the social aspect of a cashier for the speed of self service. Matthew Adams of Providence said, “I think we in this world tend to go the more...
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for January 24, 2023 – John Donnelly
Cleanup time for the first Nor’Easter of Winter. Should be easy, as we had all of an inch to deal with, a touch more in isolated locations. High pressure will fill in over the area with breezy westerly winds gusting to 30 mph under partly cloudy skies and a temperate feel to the air, afternoon highs once again above normal around 40 degrees from morning lows in the upper 20’s.
Former Senate President Thomas Birmingham dies
BOSTON -- Former Massachusetts Senate President Thomas Birmingham has died. Governor Maura Healey issued a statement on Saturday about his passing: "Senate President Thomas Birmingham was an incredible public servant dedicated to moving Massachusetts forward. He had a towering intellect and curiosity and an ability to connect with a range of people. Though he walked through rooms of power and privilege, he stayed true to his roots and never forgot where he came from or what mattered. His legacy includes ushering through the 1993 Education Reform Law that made our schools a model of excellence for the nation, advocating for the rights of workers and standing up for marriage equality. His passing is a great loss for the Commonwealth and my heart goes out to his wife Selma, his daughters, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed." Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll tweeted: "Senate President Tom Birmingham approached governing with sincere passion and intentionality. He loved where he came from, and wanted to make life better for the working people of this state. My condolences to his family and friends." Birmingham served as a Democrat from 1993 to 2002. According to the Boston Globe, he was 73.
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
Popular TV Shows Set in Rhode Island: Your State on Screen
Rhode Island is a small state with a big personality, known for its charming coastal towns, delicious seafood, and unique culture. It's no surprise that many TV shows have chosen to set their stories in this fascinating state.
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
GoLocalProv
The Man Who’s the Connection Between Netflix Series “Bad Vegan” and RI’s Plant City
A top-ranked Netflix series and an expanding Rhode Island “plant-based” vegan empire have something in common. While Kenney is featured in the Netflix documentary series “Bad Vegan,” he was making headlines four years ago for bringing his plant-based restaurant concept to Rhode Island. As GoLocal was...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
