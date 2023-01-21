ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

rinewstoday.com

ART! Fakes & Forgeries, Spring Bull Gallery

The 32nd annual Fakes & Forgeries exhibit at Spring Bull Gallery in Newport opened this week and will continue until February 26th. 32nd Annual Fakes & Forgeries is an exhibit of artistic reproductions or creative interpretations of the old and new masters. Juror Natalie Featherston says, “What an honor it...
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

It’s B-I-N-G-O for the RI Children’s Dyslexia Center

This Sunday, January 29th at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, join over 200 people to play BINGO for a great cause – the RI Children’s Dyslexia Center. The event will be held at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 2115 Broad Street, in Cranston. Doors open at 12 Noon...
CRANSTON, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI

Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

East Providence's Pazi's Place serves up 50s style service

(WJAR) — For this week's Cheap Eats segment, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye takes us to East Providence where Pazi's Place is serving up 50's style service. "It has been a diner for over the last 55 years. We've been a 50s diner probably for the past 13 years," said Pazi's Place manager Jackie Brouillette.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Ricky Salzillo Memorial Game Dinner returns after 3-year hiatus

It seems like excitement is running rampant everywhere in and around Johnston and Cranston these days. One reason, in particular, is that one of the town’s most special and time-honored traditions will be back on Sunday, Feb. 5 inside the well-appointed Santa Maria DiPrata Hall located at 34 Walnut Grove Ave. in Cranston.
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
boatingindustry.com

Study reveals economic impact of Newport International Boat Show

The Newport International Boat Show announced today that the total economic impact on Newport County as a result of this year’s show amounted to $26.1 million, according to an economic impact study conducted by Performance Research. Completed November 2022, the study shows that the Newport International Boat Show draws...
NEWPORT, RI
middletownri.com

Middletown Senior Center Earns Honors From Newport Hospital

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 23, 2023) – The Middletown Senior Center was recently recognized for its outstanding work in the community by members of the Newport Hospital Senior Leadership Team. One of a number of outreach programs run by the Powel Avenue medical and wellness center, hospital staff presented a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
WARWICK, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Resident Jenny Slate in Movie With Most Oscar Noms

Jenny Slate might be the most talked-about Dartmouth resident after the Academy Awards nominations came out Tuesday morning. The actress, comedian and author has a colorful role in the most-nominated film of the year, the ensemble-driven sci-fi success Everything Everywhere All at Once. That's not all. Marcel The Shell With...
DARTMOUTH, MA

