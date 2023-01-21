Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
WWE RAW XXX News – Vince McMahon Not Present Backstage, Hulk Hogan’s Microphone Issues
Vince McMahon returned to WWE’s Board of Directors earlier this month causing his daughter Stephanie to resign from the company. Pwinsider reports that McMahon was not present at RAW XXX. There was “no sign” of the reinstalled Executive Chairman at Monday’s special show. The 30th anniversary...
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
WWE News: Bayley Tweets, SmackDown Preview, RAW Video Highlights
On this week’s episode of RAW, Becky Lynch and Bayley were set to square off inside of a steel cage. The match didn’t take place, thanks to a beatdown by Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL. Following the show, Bayley took to Twitter to comment, calling herself...
Backstage Notes, Producers For This Week’s SmackDown Revealed
A new report from Fightful Select has some details about the producers for this week’s episode of SmackDown. They also shared some notes from backstage. Maximum Male Models vs. Legado Del Fantasma: Jamie Noble. Contract signing segment: Jason Jordan. The post-show dark match of Street Profits vs. The Usos...
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Records Predictions: Who Will Score the Most Eliminations?
Welcome to part 2 of my predictions series breaking down which WWE Superstars will be entering the record books when it comes to the 2023 Royal Rumble matches. In part 1, I focused my 3-Count on the men and women I think could have the best staying power and last the longest. For this part, I want to shift my attention onto people who may play the best offense, instead, by scoring the most eliminations and tossing people out left and right.
Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 RAW Match
During a recent appearance on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their RAW match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin...
Ricochet On Teaming With Braun Strowman Following ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment
Braun Strowman defeated Omos in a hard-hitting contest this past November at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the match, Strowman tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “flippy floppers.”. During a recent interview, Ricochet commented on his tag team with Strowman, and more. You can check...
Producers For The Matches On WWE RAW Revealed (1/23/23)
Pwinsider has put together a list of the producers for the matches that took place on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. You can check those out below:. – Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court segment. – Chris “Abyss” Park produced the Bray Wyatt-LA Knight-Undertaker segment.
AEW Changes Date For Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Due To TV Schedule Revision
AEW has announced a change in its programming timetable. The upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, but the show will now air on March 15th in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule. Tickets...
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
The Miz Lavishes Praise On Stephanie McMahon For Her Philanthropic Work With WWE
WWE has partnerships with charitable organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and the Special Olympics, in addition to starting Connor’s Cure, a charity focused on pediatric cancer. Former WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon believes in giving back...
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
Vince Russo Claims RAW XXX Is “Just Another Show”
On a recent episode of his Writing with Russo podcast, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo highlighted the issue with RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, branded as RAW XXX. He stated how a special episode should ideally not just pop a number, but build a regular audience for the...
Young Bucks Discuss Jay Briscoe’s Passing On Being The Elite
The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online. The episode, titled “For Jay,” features a scene where the Young Bucks discuss Jay Briscoe’s passing. Briscoe passed away last week at the age of 38. The Bucks’ exchange from the episode (and the episode itself) can...
