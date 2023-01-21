Read full article on original website
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
WWE RAW XXX News – Vince McMahon Not Present Backstage, Hulk Hogan’s Microphone Issues
Vince McMahon returned to WWE’s Board of Directors earlier this month causing his daughter Stephanie to resign from the company. Pwinsider reports that McMahon was not present at RAW XXX. There was “no sign” of the reinstalled Executive Chairman at Monday’s special show. The 30th anniversary...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
WWE News: Bayley Tweets, SmackDown Preview, RAW Video Highlights
On this week’s episode of RAW, Becky Lynch and Bayley were set to square off inside of a steel cage. The match didn’t take place, thanks to a beatdown by Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL. Following the show, Bayley took to Twitter to comment, calling herself...
Gail Kim On How Molly Holly’s Work Inspired Her To Become A Wrestler
Gail Kim had a long and distinguished in-ring career, but her work was inspired by another female wrestling legend. During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Kim spoke about what an influence Molly Holly was, and how it inspired her when she first started wrestling. She stated, “Once I...
Tony Schiavone Reveals Interesting Revelation About His “It’s Stiiing!” Call
Tony Schiavone recently did a virtual signing for Highspots’ Superstore, during which he revealed an interesting tidbit about his famous call – “It’s Stiiing!”. He recalled recording his podcast, What Happened When with Conrad Thompson, and asking his co-host if he really used to say the line, “It’s Stiiing!” in WCW. Schiavone revealed it must have slipped his mind and he could not remember saying it. Here’s what Tony had to say:
Rene Dupree Reflects On Bill Goldberg’s ‘Dangerous’ First WWE Run
Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003. At that time, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and wrestled several big-money matches up until last year. During a recent “Cafe de Rene” livestream, Rene Dupree recalled Goldberg being...
Matt Cardona Files Trademarks For His Old WWE Catchphrase
On January 19, Matt Cardona filed for trademarks on “WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT.” for merchandise, toys, and entertainment purposes. You can check out the descriptions below:. -Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor;...
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
WWE Hall Of Famer Files Trademarks For Two Of His Gimmicks
Charles Wright, better known under his ring name of The Godfather, is best known for his tenure with the WWF throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Wright underwent several gimmick changes, the most notable being Papa Shango, Kama, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, and The Goodfather. On January 18th, Wright filed...
WWE 2K23 Release Date Confirmed, John Cena Named Cover Star
On Monday, WWE and 2K confirmed that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17, 2023, with John Cena serving as the cover star for all three editions. The ad says, “See John Cena, Beat John Cena, Be Even Stronger Than John Cena.” Fans can get the game early if they pre-order. You can check out the official trailer below:
Mark Briscoe To Wrestle Jay Lethal In His AEW Debut Match On Dynamite
AEW and ROH President Tony Khan shared some news today, announcing that Mark Briscoe will wrestle for the first time in AEW on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when he steps into the ring with Jay Lethal. Khan wrote, “Tomorrow 1/25. Lexington KY. Live on TBS. 8pm ET/7pm CT. Wednesday...
William Regal On The Advice He Gave To Will Ospreay
William Regal was a recent guest of the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip. Regal spoke about some advice he gave to Will Ospreay when Ospreay did some work with AEW. Regal said, “I said there’s only one thing. I said you did that incredible thing there, but you did...
