ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose

Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
ewrestlingnews.com

Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match

WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)

WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match

On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
ewrestlingnews.com

Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE News: Bayley Tweets, SmackDown Preview, RAW Video Highlights

On this week’s episode of RAW, Becky Lynch and Bayley were set to square off inside of a steel cage. The match didn’t take place, thanks to a beatdown by Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL. Following the show, Bayley took to Twitter to comment, calling herself...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her

Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Cardona Wants To Face PCO In GCW

Matt Cardona doesn’t have a high opinion of Canada, and he would love to silence Canadian star PCO in a GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) ring. During a recent appearance on the “Love Wrestling” podcast, Cardona expressed his disdain for Canada and expressed his desire to wrestle PCO at GCW’s ‘IWS Vs. GCW – Tag 2’ event on March 19th.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Files Trademarks For Two Of His Gimmicks

Charles Wright, better known under his ring name of The Godfather, is best known for his tenure with the WWF throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Wright underwent several gimmick changes, the most notable being Papa Shango, Kama, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, and The Goodfather. On January 18th, Wright filed...
ewrestlingnews.com

MJF Roasts Busted Open Radio After Receiving ‘Best Talker’ Award

MJF is one of the best talkers in the pro wrestling industry today. As the current AEW World Champion in his first reign, MJF aims to prove that he is better than everybody else. MJF was recently awarded “Best Talker” for the Busted Open Radio “Busties” Awards. The award is...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE 2K23 Release Date Confirmed, John Cena Named Cover Star

On Monday, WWE and 2K confirmed that WWE 2K23 will be released on March 17, 2023, with John Cena serving as the cover star for all three editions. The ad says, “See John Cena, Beat John Cena, Be Even Stronger Than John Cena.” Fans can get the game early if they pre-order. You can check out the official trailer below:
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Cardona Files Trademarks For His Old WWE Catchphrase

On January 19, Matt Cardona filed for trademarks on “WOO WOO WOO. YOU KNOW IT.” for merchandise, toys, and entertainment purposes. You can check out the descriptions below:. -Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Headbands; Headbands against sweating; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor;...
ewrestlingnews.com

Shawn Michaels & Shelton Benjamin Reflect On 2005 RAW Match

During a recent appearance on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin reflected on their RAW match from May 2005. Benjamin and Michaels clashed as part of the Gold Rush tournament, with the match being planned by Michael Hayes. When asked about wrestling HBK one-on-one, Benjamin...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”

WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com

Ricochet On Teaming With Braun Strowman Following ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment

Braun Strowman defeated Omos in a hard-hitting contest this past November at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the match, Strowman tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “flippy floppers.”. During a recent interview, Ricochet commented on his tag team with Strowman, and more. You can check...

