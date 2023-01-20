ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Mazda to Produce Powerful Turbo-Six Gasoline Engine

Despite much of the automotive realm delivering news about EVs or hybrids, Mazda announced that they still plan to produce a powerful turbocharged inline-six engine. Producing 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it's going to be the most powerful engine ever made by Mazda. The new engine will be...
CarBuzz.com

First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Top Speed

Lamborghini’s Upcoming Aventador Replacement Hits The Streets In A Sneaky Disguise

A mystery Lamborghini has been spotted around the streets of Milan, serving as another sneak peek to the supercar maker's upcoming flagship model and it's first plug-in hybrid. Although covered, the Aventador replacement can be seen with a hybrid V-12 and a completely new design. The vehicle has been seen by YouTuber Varryx, and the video shows the Lambo sporting more angular and aggressive design features with many high-voltage stickers indicating that it’s a hybrid. While the official reveal of the Raging Bull hybrid is being planned for its debut sometime in 2023, the upcoming supercar is slowly revealing more of itself to enthusiasts around the world.
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spied With Almost No Camouflage

Our spy photographers have braved the icy chill of northern Sweden to bring you the latest images of the upcoming Porsche Cayenne Coupe, or at least a pre-production version thereof. With a little touch of camo around the headlights and taillights, the sleek SUV looks just about ready for a full reveal.
hypebeast.com

Zagato Celebrates 100 Years With Alfa Romeo With One-Off Giulia SWB Zagato Coupe

Zagato has just unveiled its 100th-anniversary sports car which pays homage to its history with Alfa Romeo. Named the Giulia SWB Zagato, this one-off takes the iconic stylings of classic Alfa Romeos like the Sprint Zagato and TZ3, and updates it for 2023. Crafted for one lucky Alfa Romeo collector...
wtaj.com

Alpine CEO views US as key to sales goal

Alpine has ambitious plans to grow its annual sales to more than 150,000 units by the end of the decade, up from just 3,546 in 2022. To achieve that goal, it is looking to enter the U.S., CEO Laurent Rossi said during a media call last week, Automotive News (subscription required) reported.
MotorBiscuit

4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar

Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wtaj.com

GM files patent for AR auto-dimming windshield

General Motors has filed a patent application for an augmented reality (AR) auto-dimming windshield to protect drivers from the glare of oncoming headlights. First spotted by Motor1, the application was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and published Jan. 17, 2023. It describes a lot of added hardware, including an AR head-up display, sensors to detect the amount of light shining on the windshield, and smart glass that allows the amount of light transmitted through the windshield to be electrically tuned.
wtaj.com

2024 Maserati GranTurismo’s interior revealed with 3 screens

Maserati revealed a redesigned GranTurismo last October, but the automaker at the time only showed the exterior of the car, including in gas-powered Modena and Trofeo guises, as well as in the new Folgore electric guise. Maserati last week finally provided a look at the interior of the new GranTurismo,...
wtaj.com

Volvo EX30 subcompact electric crossover debuts mid-June

Volvo is working on an electric crossover to slot in below the C40 and XC40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer was teased during last November’s reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, and Volvo CEO Jim Rowan last month tentatively confirmed it will be called the EX30. Rowan...

