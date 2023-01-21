Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey program, ranked 19th nationally and fifth in the ACHA Division II Central Region, is set to host their final home WCCHA games of the season Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 against Saint John's University. Puck drop will be 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Duluth, Minn. – This past weekend, the University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team traveled to Duluth for a two-game series against Minnesota Duluth. On Saturday, the Bulldogs scored two goals late for a 6-4 win, while the Golden Eagles returned the favor, scoring a goal with less than five minutes to go, skating to a 4-4 tie.
