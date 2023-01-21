Duluth, Minn. – This past weekend, the University of Minnesota Crookston hockey team traveled to Duluth for a two-game series against Minnesota Duluth. On Saturday, the Bulldogs scored two goals late for a 6-4 win, while the Golden Eagles returned the favor, scoring a goal with less than five minutes to go, skating to a 4-4 tie.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO