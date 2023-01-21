ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Hosts Saint John's for Final Home WCCHA Tilts of the Season

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston hockey program, ranked 19th nationally and fifth in the ACHA Division II Central Region, is set to host their final home WCCHA games of the season Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28 against Saint John's University. Puck drop will be 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
