BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Kerem Ayhan claimed his second school record at the Villanova Invitational on Saturday night. The senior broke Kyle Burke's 1000m record with an IC4A qualifying time of 2:24.41 in his sixth-place finish at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, N.Y., the very same meet where Burke broke the school record last season. On top of Ayhan's school record, the Lehigh men's track and field team concluded Saturday with some solid performances at both the Villanova Invitational and Moravian Indoor Meet.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO