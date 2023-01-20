ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
CBS Boston

Police send message to dog owners after 2 attacks on delivery drivers

DEDHAM - Police in Dedham sent a message on social media to pet owners Tuesday following two recent attacks on delivery drivers."Within the last week, we have had both a USPS letter carrier and a UPS delivery driver - attacked by dogs," police posted to Facebook. "Dog laws are in place to protect public safety and that incudes those who are visiting Dedham homes to serve their customers."They're reminding residents not to leave dogs unattended outside if they have access to a delivery path. The police department also noted that Dedham and other post offices have a no-treat policy for carriers after a postal worker was bit last year.Dog owners are urged to keep their pets inside when they are expecting deliveries. "Dogs are often natural protectors of homes and their masters, so please don't minimize the margin for error," police said.
