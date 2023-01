College students spend an average of about $1,200 per year on textbooks, according to the Education Data Initiative. Compared to other higher education expenses, textbooks have been the fastest-rising student expense of the last two decades, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Clemson University is partnering with Tuskegee University and Trident Technical Community College to help address that issue by creating their open educational resource materials, specifically for classes in STEM fields. The project is supported by a $1.24 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

