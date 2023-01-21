ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals

After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs

And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bengals are already talking trash ahead of matchup with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the second straight season that the Chiefs and the Bengals have played in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday...
CINCINNATI, OH
One Cowboys star might have just made offseason significantly easier

The Dallas Cowboys are staring at very difficult decisions at running back entering the offseason. Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the #1 running back on the team unless we’re going by jersey sales. Even that might be changing as Tony Pollard has won over Cowboys Nation by being a more explosive and efficient running back than the former No. 4 overall draft pick.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN completely disrespects Vols QB Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the 2023 five-star phenom who signed with UT last month, was recently ranked by On3 as the No. 1 recruit in college football. On3 moved Nico ahead of fellow five-star quarterback Arch Manning (who signed with Texas last month) in their final 2023 recruiting rankings update.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool

The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
CINCINNATI, OH

