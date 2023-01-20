ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire

WILSON N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses across Western New York are coming together to help a local family that lost everything in a house fire last week. That fire sent a father and son to area hospitals, where they continue to recover. Jacob Wankasky owns The Old Chapel Antique and Artisan Market in North Tonawanda. His […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man killed in shooting Saturday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Niagara Falls on Saturday night, according to police. Police say they responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the report. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalostate.edu

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall Announces Spring Series

The Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall is excited to announce its Spring 2023 Great Performers Series, opening the season with classically trained hip-hop violinists Black Violin on Friday, March 10, at 8:00 p.m. Black Violin members Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.” The duo released their major label debut, Stereoptypes, on Universal Music, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and No. 4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. National Public Radio (NPR) took note, declaring, “Their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.” With a heavy emphasis on educational outreach, Black Violin performs for more than 100,000 students each year. They have partnered with the National Association for Music Manufacturers to continue their advocacy for accessible music education.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

New GO Car Wash outlet opens in Niagara County

It’s time to make your car look and feel as good as new. Colorado-based business GO Car Wash opened its seventh location in Western New York on 2706 Military Road, Niagara Falls. Filings from the Niagara County Clerk’s office on Dec. 20 show that San Diego-based commercial real estate...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy