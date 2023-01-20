Chargers GM Tom Telesco denies that Brandon Staley's job was ever in jeopardy

Rumors circulated about a potential split between the Los Angeles Chargers and head coach Brandon Staley, but general manager Tom Telesco told reporters on Thursday that those murmurs were unsubstantiated.

In his end-of-season press conference, Telesco left no doubt about Staley’s job security heading into next season.

“That was probably more your discussion than ours,” Telesco said, referring to the media in the room. “Our belief in Brandon [Staley] hasn’t changed. He has our belief, our players believe in him.

You’ve been around him, he’s a tremendous leader, he’s detail-oriented and he’s a fighter. That’s the type of person that I want to be with me going to competition. I understand that the season didn’t end quite the way we liked it, but he has our whole support.”

These comments may indicate that Staley is safe but may prove to only apply to the immediate future. Without any improvement and a playoff win in 2023, the team could be forced to find someone else to fill the head coach role.