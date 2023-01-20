Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Lula floats shared 'trading currency' during Argentina trip
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Brazil and Argentina are in early talks to establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday, though the move is not aimed at replacing existing currencies. In Buenos Aires...
investing.com
Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government of President Luiz...
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Rishi Sunak told to ditch plans to overhaul human rights laws
Rishi Sunak is being urged to abandon the government’s controversial attempt to overhaul human rights legislation after a warning that the bill of rights appears to “tip the balance” in favour of the state and seriously damages people’s ability to enforce their rights. A cross-party committee...
investing.com
Israel PM Netanyahu fires minister in compliance with Supreme Court order
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with a Supreme Court ruling even as he pursues contested judicial reforms that would curb its powers. Pledging to find "every legal means" of keeping Aryeh Deri in public office in...
Japan cuts economic view as exports to Asia weaken
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan cut its view on the overall economy for the first time in 11 months in January, as China's COVID-19 infections and a slowdown in global demand for tech and semiconductors hurt exports, especially to Asia.
investing.com
It's 'now or never' to stop Japan's shrinking population, PM says
(Reuters) -Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for one of the world's oldest societies. Japan has in recent years been trying to encourage its people to have more children with promises...
Germany’s Scholz to unveil Ukraine tank plan to parliament
BERLIN (AP) — After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany’s allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz was expected to announce Wednesday that his government will approve supplying German-made battle tanks to Ukraine. The long-awaited decision came after U.S. officials said a preliminary agreement had been struck for...
investing.com
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is crucial to taming still-high inflation and restoring economic stability. The island nation of 22 million people, which is trying to clinch a $2.9...
investing.com
New Zealand's Ardern bids emotional farewell on last day as prime minister
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell on her last day as prime minister, speaking of the kindness and empathy New Zealanders have shown her, but said she was ready to be a sister and a mother. Days after stunning the world by announcing she had...
investing.com
Take Five: Staring at the ceiling
(Reuters) -The world's largest economy hitting its debt limit is fraying confidence, just as some of the biggest names in the U.S. corporate landscape get ready to report results. Global business activity data will provide the latest insight into how protracted a slowdown could prove, Britain's FTSE flirts with record...
investing.com
Pakistan begins restoring power after second major grid breakdown in months
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's government began restoring power to millions of people on Monday after a breakdown in the grid triggered the worst electricity outage in months and highlighted the weak infrastructure of the heavily indebted nation. An inquiry has been launched into the outage, which began at around 7:00...
investing.com
WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents
(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the...
investing.com
Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook
Investing.com -- As oil bulls reveled last week in the end to COVID lockdowns in top crude importer China, inconspicuous remarks by Saudi and Moscow diplomats revealed the growing challenge for the OPEC+ heavyweights in finding a workaround to the G7 price cap on Russian oil. Saudi Arabia was “engaging...
Comments / 0