The Nittany Lions couldn’t hit their shots from deep on Tuesday night, falling 65-45 at Rutgers, dropping to 4-5 in conference play and 13-7 overall. Penn State men’s basketball has always been – this season – a team that will ultimately live and die by the three. All told 47% of the Nittany Lions’ shots have come from beyond the arc this year, a mark that is unusually high by the program’s own standards and generally representative of a team leaning into what it is good at. Heading into Tuesday’s game Penn State was ranked 10th in the nation in three-point percentage while having attempted the second-most threes of the teams in that Top 10. Despite the performance on Tuesday, Penn State is an above-average team at shooting the three.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO