Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
State College
Dan Kolbe Running for State College Area School Board
A Patton Township resident is the latest candidate to announce a run for State College Area School Board in this year’s election. Dan Kolbe will be seeking a nomination for one of five open school board seats in the May primary, he said in a press release on Monday.
State College
Centre County United Way Names New Executive Director
A Penn State alumna is returning to the area to lead the Centre County United Way. Paula M. Williams will become CCUW’s executive director on Feb. 6 following a national search by the nonprofit organization’s Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to have found Paula Williams to assume...
State College
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Overwhelms Michigan State 34-6
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (10-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returned to Rec Hall Sunday afternoon, taking on No. 20 Michigan State (7-4, 0-4 Big Ten) en route to a 34-6 victory. The Nittany Lions entered the match on the heels of a win against No. 3 Michigan on Friday night, as the Spartans came into the outing on a three-match skid, all against Big Ten opponents.
State College
Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County
A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions Can’t Find Three in 65-45 Loss at Rutgers
The Nittany Lions couldn’t hit their shots from deep on Tuesday night, falling 65-45 at Rutgers, dropping to 4-5 in conference play and 13-7 overall. Penn State men’s basketball has always been – this season – a team that will ultimately live and die by the three. All told 47% of the Nittany Lions’ shots have come from beyond the arc this year, a mark that is unusually high by the program’s own standards and generally representative of a team leaning into what it is good at. Heading into Tuesday’s game Penn State was ranked 10th in the nation in three-point percentage while having attempted the second-most threes of the teams in that Top 10. Despite the performance on Tuesday, Penn State is an above-average team at shooting the three.
State College
Local Fire Companies Drive Effort to Support Centre County YMCA Anti-Hunger Programs
Local fire companies, volunteers and community members came through in a big way last weekend to support the growing needs of the YMCA of Centre County’s Anti-Hunger Programs. Alpha Fire Company in State College, Logan Fire Company in Bellefonte and volunteers, including volunteer firefighters, in Philipsburg collected community donations...
State College
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Centre County
Snow is in the forecast once again this week as a winter storm heads toward Centre County. The National Weather Service early Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for portions of central Pennsylvania that will stretch from late Tuesday through Wednesday evening. The storm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong gusts of wind to the area.
Comments / 0