Main Line Media News
Lower Providence contractor accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from customers in 6 counties
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Providence business owner is accused of home improvement fraud during which he allegedly stole nearly $500,000 from 64 homeowners in six counties, including taking payments from homeowners for the purchase of home backup generators that were never installed. Joseph Ford, 53, of the 3400 block...
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
fox29.com
Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December. The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.
Electric company owner charged for alleged theft of 64 Philly area homeowners: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Collegeville man has been arrested for an alleged six-county-wide scheme where he defrauded more than 50 homeowners of nearly $500,000. Joseph Ford, 53, the owner of 1st Call Electric LLC, was charged more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday. Ford was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, deceptive business practices and other offenses, according to a release. The Montgomery County District Attorney said the investigation into...
Philly Community Resources January 2023
From Property Tax and Rent Rebates to Housing Vouchers and local honey and farm boxes. The Property Tax/ Rent Rebate Program is open once again for applications. You can now apply for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2022. The deadline to apply is June 30. You can find more information, see if you qualify, and apply here or by contacting GPASS https://www.gpasspa.org/ 215–456–1662.
Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force have announced the arrest of two men in connection with last Monday’s shooting death of 29-year-old Donnell Williams. Brothers Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton, and Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, are facing murder and weapons charges. Prince Mack was also charged with being an accomplice in the murder, driving his older brother to his home after the shooting. Both men were arrested at Leon Mack’s home in Hamilton. Prosecutors are pushing to keep the brothers in jail prior to their trial. The shooting The post Two arrested for murder of Donnell Williams appeared first on Shore News Network.
Temple holds safety town hall after student attacked near campus
A Temple University student was attacked Sunday night by a group of males while walking near 18th and Norris streets, according to police.
Online application for Philadelphia housing voucher lotto crashes on first day due to high demand
The Philadelphia Housing Authority has opened a lottery for its Housing Choice Voucher program. But not long after the online application went live, it crashed due to the extremely high demand. People instead opted to apply in person.
Cannabis lounges: Close, but no cigar | Mulshine
Last week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission began the process of licensing marijuana consumption lounges, places where you can legally smoke the pot that you can now legally buy. Good luck with that. New Jersey’s laws regarding the consumption of various euphoriants are hopelessly convoluted. Perhaps the most nonsensical...
tourcounsel.com
Philadelphia Mills | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Starting with the best malls, outlets and stores in Philadelphia, you have one of the most visited and recommended malls for shopping. Philadelphia Mills, is a place that houses the largest and most affordable stores in the city, where you will find outstanding stores, and large discount outlets. Featured shopping...
fox29.com
Philadelphia woman jailed in case of mistaken identity speaks out about 'terrible' experience
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman who spent several days in jail after being mistaken for a suspect wanted in Texas is speaking out about the experience. Julie Hudson, a Ph.D. candidate, was having trouble finding a rental property and failed a background check for Lyft due to a warrant in Webster, Texas, that came up on her background check.
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Southwest: The People’s Kitchen, a Free Restaurant, Promotes Community Prosperity
People in Philadelphia are hungry. In fact, Feeding America reported that 15.8% of Philadelphia citizens were food insecure in 2020. The struggle to secure a meal in a city like Philadelphia isn’t a new topic for either citizens encumbered or those who watch from the sidelines. The People’s Kitchen, a free restaurant model, in Southwest Philadelphia was established in 2020 to address this growing need to fight food insecurity by offering free meals from their restaurant front.
Person hospitalized after fire in Cobbs Creek rowhome
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person is in the hospital after a fire at a Philadelphia rowhome. It started Sunday night at a house along Pemberton Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.Firefighters responded to the fire around 10 p.m. and got the flames under control around an hour later.CBS Philadelphia is working on getting an update on the person's condition.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
Triangle
Generation Gentrifiers: How Suburban-Born College Students are Ruining Philadelphia
3990 Market St: It is supposed to be home to 68 low-income Black and brown families. The owner of the building, IBID Associates LP, has given their residents until December 27th to find new homes as they let their contract with the Department of Housing and Human Development expire. This further destruction of a once Black community to satisfy ever-hungry University City is a plague to the city and an example of the dark reality of what it means to be Black and poor in University City. Big business sees you as disposable. It’s important to note that “University City” was not always what we called this neighborhood. It used to be called the “Black Bottom,” and to some people it’s still “Da Bottom.” In reality, “University City” is a marketing campaign that’s bulldozed through a now-forgotten black hub, and has successfully done what gentrifiers do best: erase what once belonged. Calling the area “University City” is a slap in the face to those who knew what their home was when white people were still scared to go within ten blocks of it.
CNET
Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia: Verizon or Xfinity
It's hard to say you're spoiled for choice when it comes to internet providers in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to make a decision between just two: Verizon, which may include Fios and 5G home internet, or Xfinity. The lack of providers in your area may be disappointing, but thankfully those available are very good.
Mayor Kenney to announce grant details for Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, Mayor Kenney will announce details of a $78 million federal grant to help improve safety on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.The city says it's one of the nation's most dangerous roadways.The planned improvements on the Boulevard will include traffic signal and crosswalk upgrades, new median barriers and designated bus lanes.
Missing teenage mom, daughter return home safely: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said a teenage mother and her daughter who went missing Saturday returned home safe. Seventeen-year-old Sonia Choc Chub and her 4-month-old daughter Lizbeth Choc were last seen by her foster parent on the 800 block of Fisher Avenue around 11:30 p.m. before they were reported missing.Police did not specify where the two were found.
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
philasun.com
Hold the Relish…
Relish, a West Oak Lane gathering place for everyone from powerbrokers to people having a date night, closes Sunday. But the building probably won’t be empty long. Usually, if you’re looking for someone in Philadelphia’s political class on Election Day, you go to the Relish restaurant at 7152 Ogontz Avenue.
phillyyimby.com
Permits Issued for 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia
Permits have been issued for the construction of a four-story, 22-unit mixed-use building at 7101 Woodland Avenue in Elmwood Park, Southwest Philadelphia. The development is proposed on the western corner of the intersection of Woodland Avenue and South 71st Street. Designed by Mass Architecture Studio, the building will span 34,285 square feet, of which around 14,200 square feet will be used for business and medical office space. Project features will include a green roof, as well as parking for nine cars and ten bicycles. Permits list Andrew Ferguson as the contractor and indicate a construction cost of $3.5 million.
