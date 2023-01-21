ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Minnesota Uses Second-Half Storm to Beat Purdue, 20-12

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 Gophers kept their home record unblemished inside Maturi Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, as they claimed six of the afternoon's ten bouts to defeat Purdue, 20-12. It was a slow start in the first half for the Gophers, as they only claimed two of the first five matches, resulting in a 9-7 deficit at the break. However, the "U" would come out of the break firing as they rattled off four straight wins to clinch the dual for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

B1G First Star to Gophers' LaCombe

ROSEMONT, Ill. - After leading the Minnesota men's hockey team with four points in last weekend's home series, Jackson LaCombe was named the Big Ten Conference First Star of the Week. The Eden Prairie, Minn., native matched his career-best outing with a three-point performance Friday night against No. 8/7 Michigan....
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
gophersports.com

Micheaux Named to Big Ten's Weekly Honor Roll

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota forward Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux has been named to the Big Ten's weekly Honor Roll for the first time this season, the conference announced Monday. The Wayne, Mich., native posted back-to-back career highs in rebounds last week for the Gophers, highlighted by a 31-point 14-rebound double double in a road win over Penn State. Micheaux averaged 16.5 points per game, 14.5 rebounds per game last week and averaged 4.5 offensive rebounds per game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Tom Izzo discusses loss to Indiana

Watch as Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo met with the media following an 82-69 loss to IU on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana (13-6, 4-4) returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Minnesota for a 9 p.m. Eastern tip. Three keys, highlights, final stats | Woodson, TJD,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailygopher.com

Inside scoop on Minnesota’s transfers from Western Michigan

Minnesota’s transfer additions officially arrived on campus and enrolled in classes last week, with Western Michigan transfers Corey Crooms, Sean Tyler, and Ryan Selig among them. To give Golden Gopher fans an idea of what to expect from this transfer trio, we turned to Drew Pearson of Hustle Belt,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rrsn.com

Coaches Michael Adams, Donna Buckley eager to see new State Tournament format

Coaches Michael Adams, Donna Buckley eager to see new State Tournament format. With 457 wins throughout his 32-year boys basketball coaching career, Michael Adams can’t recall every victory in detail, but the former Evansville Reitz mainstay vividly remembers the atmospheres. No more so than during Hoosier Hysteria. A cherished...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Mike Davis’ son Antoine chasing NCAA’s all-time scoring record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following Detroit Mercy senior guard Antoine Davis’ 42-point performance on Saturday in Indianapolis against IUPUI, News 8 connected with the standout guard and his dad, Mike Davis, the former Indiana University head coach. Davis, now in his fifth season as head coach at Detroit Mercy,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Madison Daily Leader

Nelsen, Miller exchange vows

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
tourcounsel.com

Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota

Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
MINNETONKA, MN
Kristen Walters

Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana

A restaurant chain that is been opening new locations at a rapid pace is opening another new location in Indiana next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will be holding the grand opening for its newest Indiana location in Bloomington, according to the company's website.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy