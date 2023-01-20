Read full article on original website
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence
Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
ABC30 Fresno
Former Proud Boy testifies in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
In federal court this week, a former Proud Boy who flipped on his alleged co-conspirators testified to increasingly violent conversations among the far-right group's members leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew Greene of Syracuse, New York, took the stand in Washington on Tuesday in...
ABC30 Fresno
New video shows man's initial confrontation with Monterey Park shooting suspect in Alhambra
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- Dramatic new surveillance video shows the man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect confronting him moments after he entered a ballroom in Alhambra. The footage was taken just after 72-year-old Huu Can Tran entered the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio on Saturday. You can...
ABC30 Fresno
Arrest made after Microsoft executive, father of 4 gunned down in 'targeted ambush'
Nearly a year after Jared Bridegan, a Microsoft executive and father of four, was gunned down on a Florida road in what authorities called a targeted ambush, a suspect has been arrested in connection with his murder, police announced Wednesday. Bridegan was driving with his then-2-year-old daughter in Jacksonville Beach...
ABC30 Fresno
Harris to visit Monterey Park to meet with victims' families
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Monterey Park, California, on Wednesday to meet with victims' families days after a mass shooter there killed 11 and wounded at least nine others at a Lunar New Year celebration inside a dance studio. "As we grieve Saturday's mass shooting in California, we...
ABC30 Fresno
Monterey Park shooting: Here's what we know about gunman Huu Can Tran
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- The man who shot 20 people at a Monterey Park dance studio, killing 11 of them, has been identified as Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man from Riverside County. So who was Tran? Here's what we know so far:. Law enforcement sources tell ABC News that...
