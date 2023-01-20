ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's Harsh Prison Rules & Regulations Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Sentence

Julie Chrisley is following a strict set of rules behind bars. According to the Federal Medical Center Lexington's inmate handbook obtained by Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daily routine now consists of making her bed, sweeping, mopping, removing trash and keeping her cell clean in order for inspection five times a day. Julie and her cellmates will likely follow the extensive guidelines meticulously since meal times depend on it. "Unit meal rotation is ordinarily based on weekly sanitation ratings of each unit," the regulations stated. "The unit with the highest sanitation is called first, and the unit with the...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ABC30 Fresno

Former Proud Boy testifies in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

In federal court this week, a former Proud Boy who flipped on his alleged co-conspirators testified to increasingly violent conversations among the far-right group's members leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Matthew Greene of Syracuse, New York, took the stand in Washington on Tuesday in...
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC30 Fresno

Harris to visit Monterey Park to meet with victims' families

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Monterey Park, California, on Wednesday to meet with victims' families days after a mass shooter there killed 11 and wounded at least nine others at a Lunar New Year celebration inside a dance studio. "As we grieve Saturday's mass shooting in California, we...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

