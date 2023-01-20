Read full article on original website
Related
streetwisereports.com
Drill Results Support US$88M Valuation for Mining Project
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA:TSX; SA:NYSE.MKT) released the results of its 10-hole drill program conducted at its Iskut project last year, and they were "encouraging," ROTH Capital Partners analyst Joe Reagor noted in a Jan. 9 research report. One exemplary intercept was 174.4 meters of 0.86 grams per ton gold and 0.34% copper.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
investorjunkie.com
9 Best Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
Advertising Disclosure This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. Investing in regular stocks is a good strategy for an investor looking to capitalize on long-term growth...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
valuethemarkets.com
IPO Outlook: GNLX, BFRG, ELGP, TXO
Genelux is joining the NASDAQ index under the ticker symbol GNLX with an offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock. The company estimates the price will be between $6 and $7 per share. GNLX is scheduled to IPO on January 25, 2023, according to FactSet. What Does Genelux Do?
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Molekule Group MKUL stock rose 7.3% to $3.25 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million. Ideanomics IDEX shares increased by 5.82% to $0.19. At the close, Ideanomics's trading volume reached 2.4 million shares. This is 26.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.4 million.
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of UP Fintech Holding Limited - TIGR
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") TIGR. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether UP Fintech...
NASDAQ
Technology Stocks Shine As TSX Rises For 2nd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a strong note on Monday, led by gains in technology and healthcare sectors. Stocks from real estate, consumer discretionary and energy sections too posted impressive gains. The mood in the market was fairly positive amid rising expectations the central banks, including the Federal...
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks.com
bluebird (BLUE) Stock Dives on Public Offering of Common Stock
BLUE - Free Report) announced that it is floating a secondary issue of 20 million shares of its common stock to the public at an issue price of $6.00 per share (excluding underwriting discounts), approximately amounting to $120 million. bluebird also granted an option to underwriters of the issue to...
NASDAQ
Pzena Investment Management Llc Ups Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,343,557 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC). This represents 7.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 3,395,766 shares and 5.60% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Symrise Stock Down On FY22 Warning; Buys Minority Stake In Danish Aroma Startup EvodiaBio
(RTTNews) - Shares of Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK) were losing around 6 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the producer of flavours and fragrances warned about its fiscal 2022 results over the week end due to an impairment loss. The company further reaffirmed its long-term growth and profitability goals.
NASDAQ
Royce & Associates Lp Ups Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 165,631 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL). This represents 5.49% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2016 they reported 151,728 shares and 4.45% of the company,...
Benzinga
5,000 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $104,684,927 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $104 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 356Zz26iW3tYd1xWJjVGa8CPbjC9W5EW9f. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Benzinga
JinkoSolar Owned Jiangxi Jinko Shares Upbeat FY22 Preliminary Profit
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited JKS subsidiary Jinko Solar Co, Ltd (Jiangxi Jinko) disclosed preliminary financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. Jiangxi Jinko's non-GAAP net income was RMB2.50 billion - RMB2.80 billion, up by 371.17% - 427.71% year-over-year. JinkoSolar currently owns a 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights United Rentals, Freeport-McMoRan, Halliburton, Steel Dynamics and Ameriprise Financial
Chicago, IL – January 23, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: United Rentals Inc. URI, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, Halliburton Co. HAL, Steel Dynamics Inc. STLD and Ameriprise Financial Inc. AMP.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Enlight Renewable Energy to go public on Nasdaq exchange
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd., a global renewable energy developer, filed a Form F-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to pursue an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital markets exchange. The Israeli company is currently listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and will seek to...
Benzinga
Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $47M Worth of ETH Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,639,516 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x02008fa7bf4ebcb623bd58d41632e0ab3b991f2c. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Comments / 0