Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/23, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), and Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/2/23, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.43 on 2/28/23, and Vornado Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 2/10/23. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $37.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when CAG shares open for trading on 1/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for BMO to open 1.44% lower in price and for VNO to open 1.72% lower, all else being equal.

3 HOURS AGO