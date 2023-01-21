Read full article on original website
Pzena Investment Management Llc Increases Position in Terex Corporation (TEX)
Fintel reports that Pzena Investment Management Llc has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Terex Corporation (TEX). This represents 6.08% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 7, 2021 they reported 3.43MM shares and 4.92% of the company, an increase in...
Highbridge Capital Management Llc Cuts Stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZT)
Fintel reports that Highbridge Capital Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZT). This represents 0.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a...
BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Kemper Corp (KMPR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.55MM shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR). This represents 8.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.86MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.33% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.81MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in BancFirst Corporation (BANF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.91MM shares of BancFirst Corporation (BANF). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 9.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20,294,884 shares of Propetro Holding Corp (PUMP). This represents 17.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 16,654,104 shares and 16.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10,694,699 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP). This represents 15.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 10,304,917 shares and 13.70% of the company, an increase in...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Lowe's Companies
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) was held by 14 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
Reasons Why Envestnet (ENV) Stock is an Attractive Pick
Envestnet, Inc. ENV had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock gained 18.5% compared with the 3.9% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 2.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Let’s take a look at some other factors that make ENV an attractive...
FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 5.76% of the FT Energy...
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8,383,788 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH). This represents 12.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 7,541,591 shares and 10.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
Extreme Networks Becomes Oversold (EXTR)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 25th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. First Majestic Silver Corp. AG engages in exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, focusing on silver and gold production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Ford Motor Reports After the Close on 2/2 -- Options Contracts Expire the Next Day
According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Ford Motor (NYSE: F) F next earnings date is projected to be 2/2 after the close, with earnings estimates of $0.62/share on $40.69 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Ford Motor earnings history looks like this:. Period Earnings Date Earnings. Q3 2022 10/26/2022 0.300. Q2...
What Investors Should Know About Kimberly-Clark's (KMB) Earnings
You might think that the earnings reports from a consumer products company like Kimberly-Clark (KMB) would always be boring. Kimberly-Clark is, after all, a giant company engaged in the unglamorous business of supplying paper products to consumers, and a brand well enough known that just about every house on Wall Street covers them. That kind of saturation coverage plays into the “wisdom of the crowd” aspect of earnings forecasts, and therefore usually makes for average estimates that are pretty close to the mark. Nor is there much dissension among the analysts as to the stock’s prospects: the vast majority give it a boring “hold” rating.
Jabil, Inc. (JBL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Jabil (JBL) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this electronics manufacturer have returned +17% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Bank of Montreal and Vornado Realty Trust
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/23, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), and Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/2/23, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.43 on 2/28/23, and Vornado Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 2/10/23. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $37.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when CAG shares open for trading on 1/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for BMO to open 1.44% lower in price and for VNO to open 1.72% lower, all else being equal.
SCHD: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHD ETF (Symbol: SCHD) where we have detected an approximate $401.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 599,000,000 to 604,250,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHD, versus its 200 day moving average:
