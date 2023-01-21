ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas fans were able to get a glimpse of numerous players grinding through offseason workouts on Wednesday. The official Texas football social media account released a brief video of one of Texas’ conditioning workouts. Kelvin Banks, Alfred Collins, Jordan Whittington, Jake Majors, Jaylan Ford and many others were featured in the highlight reel.
