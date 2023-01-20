ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show

Nathan Broxton, 11, has won accolades from famous fans for his backseat renditions of Broadway favorites, and now he'll be on his way to see the real deal for himself An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in...
Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess

Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
Dorothy Tristan, ‘Klute’ Actress and ‘The Waltons’ Guest Star, Dead at 88

Dorothy Tristan, the actress best remembered for roles in End of the Road, Klute, and Scarecrow during the 1970s has passed away at 88. On Sunday, Tristan, who had been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for a decade, passed away peacefully in her home near La Porte, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her husband of 48 years, John D. Hancock – famed director of Bang the Drum Slowly – announced her death.
Anthony Rapp Reflects on the 'Life-Changing' Deaths of His Mother and Rent Creator Jonathan Larson

In Anthony Rapp’s one-man musical Without You, he revisits painful moments from his past, telling PEOPLE: "I'm spending time with some of the most important people in my life that I've loved the most" Anthony Rapp is revisiting his past nightly in his new Off-Broadway musical Without You.  Based on his 2006 memoir of the same name, Rapp — who originated the role of filmmaker Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's hit musical Rent — looks back on the deaths of Larson in 1996 from an aortic dissection at...
Adrienne Warren To Star in ‘Room’ on Broadway

The stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel Room will make its Broadway premiere this spring with actor Adrienne Warren starring, Deadline reports. Donoghue’s novel, published in 2010 by Little, Brown, follows a 5-year-old boy who is held captive in a room from birth; he experiences the outside world for the first time after he and his mother escape from their captor. In a starred review, a critic for Kirkus called the book “wrenching, as befits the grim subject matter, but also tender, touching and at times unexpectedly funny.”
