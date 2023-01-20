Read full article on original website
Related
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
Nathan Broxton, 11, has won accolades from famous fans for his backseat renditions of Broadway favorites, and now he'll be on his way to see the real deal for himself An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in...
Broadway Star Anika Noni Rose's Net Worth Is Fit for a Princess
Real-life Disney princess Anika Noni Rose isn't a stranger to celebrity. The actress was named a Disney Legend in 2011, but she's also known for playing Lorrell Robinson in the Oscar-winning film Dreamgirls, for playing LaVerne "Jukebox" Ganner in the Starz television series Power, and for winning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, in 2004.
Dorothy Tristan, ‘Klute’ Actress and ‘The Waltons’ Guest Star, Dead at 88
Dorothy Tristan, the actress best remembered for roles in End of the Road, Klute, and Scarecrow during the 1970s has passed away at 88. On Sunday, Tristan, who had been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for a decade, passed away peacefully in her home near La Porte, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her husband of 48 years, John D. Hancock – famed director of Bang the Drum Slowly – announced her death.
Anthony Rapp Reflects on the 'Life-Changing' Deaths of His Mother and Rent Creator Jonathan Larson
In Anthony Rapp’s one-man musical Without You, he revisits painful moments from his past, telling PEOPLE: "I'm spending time with some of the most important people in my life that I've loved the most" Anthony Rapp is revisiting his past nightly in his new Off-Broadway musical Without You. Based on his 2006 memoir of the same name, Rapp — who originated the role of filmmaker Mark Cohen in Jonathan Larson's hit musical Rent — looks back on the deaths of Larson in 1996 from an aortic dissection at...
theatrely.com
New Musical Series UP HERE, Starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, Gets Hulu Release
A new musical with a very distinct sound is coming TV this spring. Up Here, a romantic comedy set in 1999 in New York City, will premiere March 24 on Hulu. The show follows one couple through the ups and downs of falling in love as their fears and fantasies play out in heads.
Kirkus Reviews
Adrienne Warren To Star in ‘Room’ on Broadway
The stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel Room will make its Broadway premiere this spring with actor Adrienne Warren starring, Deadline reports. Donoghue’s novel, published in 2010 by Little, Brown, follows a 5-year-old boy who is held captive in a room from birth; he experiences the outside world for the first time after he and his mother escape from their captor. In a starred review, a critic for Kirkus called the book “wrenching, as befits the grim subject matter, but also tender, touching and at times unexpectedly funny.”
dctheaterarts.org
‘Twelfth Night’ livens the heart and tickles the ribs at Port Tobacco Players
There is pain associated with love, as Shakespeare shows in Twelfth Night. In Port Tobacco Players’ production, Director Rachel Wallace sets the action in the 1940s and utilizes excellent players to bring out the show’s farcical humor. This romantic comedy combines mistaken-identity and practical-joke plots. As a result...
Comments / 0