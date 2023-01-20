Read full article on original website
HPS Corporate Lending Fund Increases Monthly Distributions
HPS Corporate Lending Fund, a perpetual-life non-traded business development company sponsored by HPS Investment Partners, announced that the company increased its monthly distribution amounts from $0.1464 per share to $0.1600 per share and introduced a monthly variable supplemental distribution of $0.0210 per share. The monthly variable supplemental distribution of $0.0210...
Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust Reports Net Asset Value Per Share
Cantor Fitzgerald Income Trust Inc., a publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trust formerly known as Rodin Global Property Trust, has declared estimated net asset values per share for its classes of common stock, as of August 31, 2022. Class S shares had an NAV per share of $26.80, compared...
KBS REIT III Cuts Distribution and Suspends Ordinary Redemptions
KBS Real Estate Investment Trust III Inc.’s board of directors, citing “the continued impact of the economic slowdown on the company’s cash flows, which is primarily the result of rising interest rates and tenant lease expirations” announced a reduction in distribution and the suspension of ordinary redemptions.
KKR REIT Latest to Limit Redemptions
KKR Real Estate Select Trust, a non-traded REIT sponsored by global investment firm KKR, limited redemptions late last week after investor withdrawal requests surpassed the company’s quarterly redemption limit of 5 percent. As The DI Wire previously reported, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (ticker: BX), the largest nontraded REIT...
