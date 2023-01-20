ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVF

Lowe's launches 'Build a Birthday' at Franklin store

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a unique birthday party for your kids this year, Lowe's may be the place to take them. The home improvement store just launched Build a Birthday in only 10 locations across the country, including the store in Franklin on Mallory Lane.
FRANKLIN, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?

The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby

Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning […] The post First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich

Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas in Nashville

The equally loved and hated holiday is right around the corner. Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, so you may want to snag reservations the weekend before (February 10 or 11). There are so many delicious restaurants in Nashville that are perfect for Valentine’s Day dinner, drinks, or desserts. Here are Nashville Guru’s top picks for 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
bmi.com

Jelly Roll Celebrates First Country Radio #1

On Wednesday night, friends, family, and the Nashville music community celebrated the success of “Son of a Sinner,” the first number one hit from Nashville native, Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord). The event, hosted by BMI at our Music Row offices, honored Jelly Roll and his co-writers, Ernest K. Smith and David Ray Stevens, alongside producer Ilya Toshinskiy. Jelly Roll previously topped the rock charts with his debut song, “Dead Man Walking,” co-written by Michael Whitworth, David Ray Stevens, and Andrew Baylis.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

$1.5 million fire-damaged Franklin mansion now under contract

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin mansion with heavy fire damage and an asking price of about $1.5 million is now under contract, according to a Zillow home listing. The listing for the mansion, 5603 Winslow Road, went viral last week. The listing showed the home while it was ablaze in September. As of Monday, the Zillow post says the home is “under contract” and the realtor is no longer showing the home.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder. William “Roger” Campbell had been charged...
NASHVILLE, TN

