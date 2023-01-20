Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
WSMV
Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
WTVF
Lowe's launches 'Build a Birthday' at Franklin store
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you are looking for a unique birthday party for your kids this year, Lowe's may be the place to take them. The home improvement store just launched Build a Birthday in only 10 locations across the country, including the store in Franklin on Mallory Lane.
Tennessee City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in Tennessee.
2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
Looking for affordable housing in Nashville? Applications open up Wednesday
It's your chance to apply for affordable housing in the heart of Music City! Applications close at 3 p.m. on Friday.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby
Nashville International Airport (BNA) unveiled the new Grand Lobby in the completely renovated and reimagined 200,000-square-foot space in the center of the terminal, including 24 TSA security screening lanes and multimedia digital and visual art. A core component of the BNA Vision® plan, the Grand Lobby will officially open to the public on the morning […] The post First Look at BNA’s Renovated Grand Lobby appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WSMV
Neighborhood association leaders stepping into Belle Meade Plaza development controversy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The plan to redevelop Belle Meade Plaza is still raising concerns to community members. Neighborhood leaders said they have sent a letter to Metro Council members asking for answers to a long list of questions. It’s a situation neighborhood leaders said they don’t understand. They’ve asked...
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
WSMV
Merchants on Broadway catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
nashvilleguru.com
Valentine’s Day Dinner Ideas in Nashville
The equally loved and hated holiday is right around the corner. Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, so you may want to snag reservations the weekend before (February 10 or 11). There are so many delicious restaurants in Nashville that are perfect for Valentine’s Day dinner, drinks, or desserts. Here are Nashville Guru’s top picks for 2023.
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
bmi.com
Jelly Roll Celebrates First Country Radio #1
On Wednesday night, friends, family, and the Nashville music community celebrated the success of “Son of a Sinner,” the first number one hit from Nashville native, Jelly Roll (Jason DeFord). The event, hosted by BMI at our Music Row offices, honored Jelly Roll and his co-writers, Ernest K. Smith and David Ray Stevens, alongside producer Ilya Toshinskiy. Jelly Roll previously topped the rock charts with his debut song, “Dead Man Walking,” co-written by Michael Whitworth, David Ray Stevens, and Andrew Baylis.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
rewind943.com
Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
WSMV
$1.5 million fire-damaged Franklin mansion now under contract
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin mansion with heavy fire damage and an asking price of about $1.5 million is now under contract, according to a Zillow home listing. The listing for the mansion, 5603 Winslow Road, went viral last week. The listing showed the home while it was ablaze in September. As of Monday, the Zillow post says the home is “under contract” and the realtor is no longer showing the home.
WKRN
Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday
Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Graceland prepares for Lisa Marie Presley memorial …. Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday's public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. Tennessee man found guilty in parents’ murder. William “Roger” Campbell had been charged...
