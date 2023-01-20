Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Smithville homeowner shot after confronting men tampering with truck parked outside
A Smithville man called police early Monday morning to report he had just been shot after confronting two men tampering with his pickup truck parked outside his residence. The man sustained two gunshot wounds to the back that appeared non-life threatening, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
wtva.com
Vehicle burglar wanted in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help locating the person responsible for multiple vehicle burglaries. The burglaries happened on Sunday in the area of South Thomas Street. Police provided two surveillance images showing at least one individual standing next to a truck, possibly in a...
wcbi.com
Police investigate robbery outside liquor store in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a robbery outside a liquor store. The hold-up happened at Liquor World on Highway 45 North. No injuries were reported. Officers searched the area shortly after the robbery but no arrest has been made. If you have any information, call Golden...
Woman killed in Franklin County car crash
A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
Commercial Dispatch
‘Gas station heroin’ bandit caught
A man suspected of burglarizing a Lowndes County convenience store twice in search of so-called “gas station heroin” is behind bars, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Joshua Clint Bolin, 35, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of burglary, Hawkins said. He allegedly broke into...
wtva.com
Local sheriff warns people about "gas station heroin"
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a dangerous and unregulated over-the-counter drug that is sold in convenience stores. The drug is called tianeptine, and it's being sold in stores without FDA regulation. It is marketed as an alternative to opioids, but like...
Daily Mississippian
Video of arrest sparks controversy
A video depicting the arrest of a local man by two law enforcement agents sparked controversy on social media, with many viewers finding the video disturbing. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department press release, an LCSD “plain clothes” deputy and an Oxford Police Department officer arrested Jerami Tubbs, 42, of Lafayette County after a physical struggle. The video, which shows only part of the arrest, quickly found its way to social media in the following days.
wcbi.com
Calhoun County murder trial set to begin on Tuesday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County murder trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Ricco Simmons is charged with capital murder. Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Simmons fled to the Detroit, Michigan area in September 2020. Simmons was returned to Mississippi on the capital murder indictment in...
thelocalvoice.net
Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi
Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
Alabama woman killed when her Mercedes strikes tree
An Alabama was killed Sunday morning when her car struck an embankment and then a tree, state troopers said. Melanie D. McKinney, 48, of Red Bay, Alabama, was killed in the crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Franklin County. Troopers said McKinney’s 2010 Mercedes SLK 300 left the roadway...
alcornnewsms.com
Vehicle accident in Corinth at work site
A vehicle collided into another at a road work site in Corinth Friday morning. Be aware that North Polk Street is closed and the street dept. is busy working on the roadway. We have signs and barricades up, please respect them.
Death of inmate at Mississippi county detention center being investigated
Mississippi officials are investigating the. death of an inmate found hanged in a county detention center this week. Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy confirmed Friday that his office transported the body of a Detention Center inmate. Kennedy said because of an ongoing state investigation he was unable to release any...
Commercial Dispatch
Three women, including mom and daughter, arrested for VFW robbery
Three women have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at the VFW last week, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. announced at a Thursday press conference. Shanta Henley, 35, and Alexis Harris, 25, were both charged with armed robbery. Andrea Shinn, 46, was charged with accessory after the fact, conspiracy to commit a felonious act and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Inmate dies in Mississippi jail, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says
OXFORD, Miss — Deputies at the Lafayette Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi were called to the cell of a man who was unresponsive and pronounced dead within half an hour, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office. Life-saving measures were immediately given by custody staff and jail medical staff...
alcornnewsms.com
Corrections officers in Alcorn county arrested for bringing in contraband
Corrections officers in Alcorn county arrested for bringing in contraband. Over the past week Administrators at the Alcorn County Jail began an investigation into contraband being delivered to inmates. During the investigation staff discovered that Correction Sergeant Michael L Harris 44 of Shiloh Rd, Corinth and Correction Officer Jerry N...
wtva.com
Saltillo principal issues statement about threats
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
wcbi.com
Drag racing is faster and more furious across the Golden Triangle
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Drag racing is becoming faster and more furious across The Golden Triangle. And that has area law enforcement agencies trying to play catch up. Popular movies like the Fast and Furious franchise have influenced a new generation to test their skills behind the wheel.
wtva.com
Aberdeen mayor gives update a week after severe weather damaged local park, regional hospital
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Mayor Charles Scott said General Young Park could be closed to the public for the next few months, while Monroe Regional Hospital continued to operate without a hitch after damage to its roof. A part that holds in place support cables for General Young Park's basketball...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth Police Arrest Woman On Drug Charges
A woman was arrested by the Corinth Police Department after a traffic stop on January 8. 40-year-old Kandis Murphy was taken into custody after a traffic stop. Murphy was driving and she had a passenger in the car named Jason Parrish. The officers realized both of them had active warrants...
wcbi.com
Volunteers renovate jail chapel in Clay County
WEST POINT, Ms ( WCBI) – The Clay County Detention center got a bit of remodeling on Saturday. Over the last few months, volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in West Point have been renovating the jail chapel. Today, they put the finishing touches on the fellowship hall. Clay...
Comments / 0