Police make arrest in 'planned, targeted' murder of St. Augustine father, say shooter did not act alone
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Police have made an arrest in the murder of Jared Bridegan, a St. Augustine father who was shot dead in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022. Bridegan, 33, was shot and killed in the street, with his 2-year-old daughter in the car behind him. On Wednesday,...
Outlaws biker who ran out of gas while fleeing Flagler deputies gets 2 years in prison
An Outlaws Motorcycle Club member who was arrested during Biketoberfest after his motorcycle ran out of gas as he fled from Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison as part of a plea agreement. With the plea, Robert Patrick Wilson, 31, resolved criminal...
West Virginia man charged for unarmed burglary after he tried to steal a forklift
5:42 p.m. — 200 block of Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Trespassing. Police arrested a 66-year-old Daytona Beach Shores man who was seen by a neighbor entering a vacant oceanfront home. According to a police report, the neighbor watched as the man walked up to the home from the...
Bomb Threat Placed to Palm Coast High School; Police Clear Campus Soon After
PALM COAST – Matanzas High School in north Palm Coast was the subject of a bomb threat Wednesday morning according to a statement from the Flagler school district. The release states a call was placed at 11:00 am by an unidentified person claiming there was a bomb on campus. Administrators activated a ‘Code Blue’ in response and reported the call to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
14-year-old, 16-year-old arrested after gun found in bathroom at Central Florida school
OCALA, Fla. — Two teens have recently been arrested in connection to a gun being found at a Central Florida High School. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Forest High School on Oct. 21, 2022, after a handgun was found in a bathroom. The...
Deltona smoke shop customer’s car stolen with girlfriend still in passenger seat, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are looking for a man after a car was stolen with a passenger inside. Officials said a customer at High Spirits Smoke Shop on Fort Smith Boulevard had his vehicle stolen last Thursday and his girlfriend was sitting in the passenger seat.
Footage Shows Standoff With Wife Accused of Killing Terminally Ill Husband
Dramatic body camera footage shows police officers confronting the wife accused of shooting her terminally ill husband dead in his Florida hospital room. Ellen Gilland, 76, has been charged with first-degree murder over the suspected killing of Jerry Gilland on Saturday, with the Daytona Beach Police Department alleging that the killing was part of a murder-suicide pact planned weeks ago in the event that Jerry’s health deteriorated. In the footage, officers can be heard telling Ellen to “drop the gun.” “Just drop it. Just put it on the ground and slide it away from you,” one officer says, adding: “Tell me what’s going on, I don’t want to hurt you.” Police reportedly used a flash-bang and a taser before Ellen—who allegedly fired another shot into the ceiling—dropped the weapon and was detained.Read it at WESH
Florida man set his apartment on fire as revenge against HOA, then shot himself: affidavit
LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Central Florida man is accused of intentionally setting his own apartment on fire because he was upset with the Homeowners Association (HOA), leading to an explosion with injuries and damages, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. Marc Hermann, 53, was arrested and booked into...
Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
Police investigate after bomb threat made against Flagler County high school
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Flagler County is investigating after a bomb threat was made at a high school. Police said a bomb threat was made at Matanzas High School. Officials said the school has been placed under a “Code Blue” and all the students are secure....
Arrest expected in murder of man killed in front of his 2-year-old in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The video with this story is from an earlier, related report. First Coast News reporting on this arrest will not compromise the investigation, according to law enforcement sources. Nearly a year after a St. Augustine father of four was shot to death in front of...
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
Juvenile who stole firearms did so to scare other minors
A juvenile who took two handguns from his older brother said he did so to scare other children he was in a dispute with. The incident took place on Jan. 17 when the Flagler County Sheriff's Office received a call from a man saying that his child had gone to Holland Park to fight other juveniles; he later called back saying two firearms were missing from the home. Deputies went to both the residence and Holland Park in order prevent a potentially deadly situation, a press release from FCSO said.
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
FHP: Driver rear-ends school bus carrying 23 students in Marion County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Marion County. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. in the area of SW 155th Street and SW 100th Avenue. According to investigators, a 74-year-old woman failed to stop her SUV despite...
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before veering into traffic, killing 1 in head-on collision
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man who was a passenger in a vehicle was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash, authorities said. Candido Soto Jr., 48, was a passenger in a silver Dodge SUV traveling along Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
JSO: Man dies after hitting tree at low speed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed when he drove into a tree at a low speed. According to detectives, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the 67-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling on Loretta Road in the area of San Jose Boulevard. For an unknown reason, the truck left the left lane and struck a tree.
