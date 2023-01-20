ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

Bomb Threat Placed to Palm Coast High School; Police Clear Campus Soon After

PALM COAST – Matanzas High School in north Palm Coast was the subject of a bomb threat Wednesday morning according to a statement from the Flagler school district. The release states a call was placed at 11:00 am by an unidentified person claiming there was a bomb on campus. Administrators activated a ‘Code Blue’ in response and reported the call to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
PALM COAST, FL
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Standoff With Wife Accused of Killing Terminally Ill Husband

Dramatic body camera footage shows police officers confronting the wife accused of shooting her terminally ill husband dead in his Florida hospital room. Ellen Gilland, 76, has been charged with first-degree murder over the suspected killing of Jerry Gilland on Saturday, with the Daytona Beach Police Department alleging that the killing was part of a murder-suicide pact planned weeks ago in the event that Jerry’s health deteriorated. In the footage, officers can be heard telling Ellen to “drop the gun.” “Just drop it. Just put it on the ground and slide it away from you,” one officer says, adding: “Tell me what’s going on, I don’t want to hurt you.” Police reportedly used a flash-bang and a taser before Ellen—who allegedly fired another shot into the ceiling—dropped the weapon and was detained.Read it at WESH
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Student threatened to 'shoot up' Volusia County middle school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deltona Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday morning, with students and staff sheltering in place after the school received a threatening phone call. The school reported a student called in a threat to "shoot up" the school about 10:30 a.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office...
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Juvenile who stole firearms did so to scare other minors

A juvenile who took two handguns from his older brother said he did so to scare other children he was in a dispute with. The incident took place on Jan. 17 when the Flagler County Sheriff's Office received a call from a man saying that his child had gone to Holland Park to fight other juveniles; he later called back saying two firearms were missing from the home. Deputies went to both the residence and Holland Park in order prevent a potentially deadly situation, a press release from FCSO said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.

An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man dies after hitting tree at low speed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed when he drove into a tree at a low speed. According to detectives, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the 67-year-old driver of a pickup truck was traveling on Loretta Road in the area of San Jose Boulevard. For an unknown reason, the truck left the left lane and struck a tree.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

