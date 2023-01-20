Dramatic body camera footage shows police officers confronting the wife accused of shooting her terminally ill husband dead in his Florida hospital room. Ellen Gilland, 76, has been charged with first-degree murder over the suspected killing of Jerry Gilland on Saturday, with the Daytona Beach Police Department alleging that the killing was part of a murder-suicide pact planned weeks ago in the event that Jerry’s health deteriorated. In the footage, officers can be heard telling Ellen to “drop the gun.” “Just drop it. Just put it on the ground and slide it away from you,” one officer says, adding: “Tell me what’s going on, I don’t want to hurt you.” Police reportedly used a flash-bang and a taser before Ellen—who allegedly fired another shot into the ceiling—dropped the weapon and was detained.Read it at WESH

