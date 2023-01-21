ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga doesn’t drop far enough in latest AP Poll

The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out eight spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after possibly their worst week of play in this up and down season. For much of conference play, despite being ranked as a top 10 team, the Zags hardly played like one. Albeit, all three previously games came on the road and the West Coast Conference is improved this season, the Zags essentially won games in varying stages of the final minute against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU.
SPOKANE, WA
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating

How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
theeasterner.org

Housing Changes Coming to EWU

Morrison Hall sits on the edge of campus, an abandoned brick building housing dust and cardboard boxes. Last quarter, EWU unveiled future housing changes that would leave buildings like Morrison Hall as a pile of demolished concrete. Future changes also include renovations for Anderson Hall and the demolition of Dryden Hall. These changes come in an effort to improve student recruitment, retention, and academic success in the coming years.
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

NonStop Local KHQ to hold telethon to support memorial for University of Idaho victims

SPOKANE, Wash – NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations, have teamed together to sell Vandal Strong bracelets. You can purchase four for $6 from anywhere across the U.S. Olivia Niemi and Caitlin Lanterman are spearheading the project and say it’s a great way to honor and remember the students. “It gives people a sense of purpose. There’s so much going on and people just want a way to support and give back,” Niemi said. It provides something physical for students to grieve and remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to Lanterman. “It gives us something living and breathing and a place to celebrate, honor, and remember our friends,” Lanterman said.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way

We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane Public Schools reflect on lessons learned from false threats

SPOKANE, Wash — After a series of false threats forced schools in Spokane to evacuate in December, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has been assessing how they'll handle similar situations in the future. School leaders have met with law enforcement, students and staff about the serious concerns raised during those...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

2 people injured in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
SPOKANE, WA

