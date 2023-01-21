Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga doesn’t drop far enough in latest AP Poll
The Gonzaga Bulldogs dropped out eight spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll after possibly their worst week of play in this up and down season. For much of conference play, despite being ranked as a top 10 team, the Zags hardly played like one. Albeit, all three previously games came on the road and the West Coast Conference is improved this season, the Zags essentially won games in varying stages of the final minute against San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU.
Former Zag Robert Sacre hired as head boys basketball coach at Pauline Flett Middle School
SPOKANE, Wash. — Pauline Flett Middle School is one of the two newest middle schools in Spokane. On top of building the new school and facilities, coaches are needed for the new athletic teams. Flett was lucky enough to have a former Gonzaga basketball player already on staff as...
inlander.com
Idaho Freedom Foundation president Hoffman's heart is in Idaho — but his house is in Spokane County
You can debate whether the first words out of Wayne Hoffman's Aug. 24, 2022, livestream were a screw-up or an outright lie. But you can't debate that what he said was false. "Hey, welcome everybody to another Hoff Time Report," Hoffman said. "I'm live, in, uh, North Idaho..." He's the...
Montana Singles: Be Cautious of Online Dating
How about Melanie with a felony for a romantic partner?. Thursday morning we were talking about the two felons who were on the run together and apprehended Wednesday on the west end. Q2 reported on Jan. 18 that authorities arrested 32-year-old Lucas Hancock from Spokane, Washington, and Shyla Chapman, 25 from Idaho.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
theeasterner.org
Housing Changes Coming to EWU
Morrison Hall sits on the edge of campus, an abandoned brick building housing dust and cardboard boxes. Last quarter, EWU unveiled future housing changes that would leave buildings like Morrison Hall as a pile of demolished concrete. Future changes also include renovations for Anderson Hall and the demolition of Dryden Hall. These changes come in an effort to improve student recruitment, retention, and academic success in the coming years.
FOX 28 Spokane
NonStop Local KHQ to hold telethon to support memorial for University of Idaho victims
SPOKANE, Wash – NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations, have teamed together to sell Vandal Strong bracelets. You can purchase four for $6 from anywhere across the U.S. Olivia Niemi and Caitlin Lanterman are spearheading the project and say it’s a great way to honor and remember the students. “It gives people a sense of purpose. There’s so much going on and people just want a way to support and give back,” Niemi said. It provides something physical for students to grieve and remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to Lanterman. “It gives us something living and breathing and a place to celebrate, honor, and remember our friends,” Lanterman said.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
KREM
Students react to Spokane Public Schools incident response
Spokane Public Schools gave their statement on what happened after a fake threat affected Lewis and Clark High School. Now, the community gives their response.
KXLY
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
KXLY
Flurries overnight, snow and cold on the way
We are tracking a frontal system for Friday and Saturday that will bring snow and gusty winds to the region. For the second half of the weekend, we're tracking arctic air that will drop our temperatures to the coldest readings of 2023. Plan your Wednesday. All of the ice and...
KREM
Spokane Public Schools reflect on lessons learned from false threats
SPOKANE, Wash — After a series of false threats forced schools in Spokane to evacuate in December, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has been assessing how they'll handle similar situations in the future. School leaders have met with law enforcement, students and staff about the serious concerns raised during those...
Jury selection for trial of Spokane convicted murderer begins this week
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane man already sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for killing his ex-wife could face even more time behind bars. Nathan Beal is accused of killing a man he didn't know for practice before killing his ex-wife. A jury already convicted Beal of first-degree...
KXLY
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
