SPOKANE, Wash – NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations, have teamed together to sell Vandal Strong bracelets. You can purchase four for $6 from anywhere across the U.S. Olivia Niemi and Caitlin Lanterman are spearheading the project and say it’s a great way to honor and remember the students. “It gives people a sense of purpose. There’s so much going on and people just want a way to support and give back,” Niemi said. It provides something physical for students to grieve and remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to Lanterman. “It gives us something living and breathing and a place to celebrate, honor, and remember our friends,” Lanterman said.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO