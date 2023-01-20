Spending time and money to stage a house for sale may not seem like it's worth it in a seller's market, but it can actually lead to a solid return on investment. Staging a home may help a house sell 2 to 11 times faster than a nonstaged home, according to the International Association of Home Staging Professionals. Staging may also increase the sale price by up to 20%. But how much does it cost to stage a house? You don't have to hire a company that knows how to stage a house for sale; it can be done on your own. Start with these ideas that can refresh the look of your current house, but also carry over to wherever you go next.

6 DAYS AGO