Lexington, KY

Could discovered human remains belong to missing Kentucky mother?

The sister of a missing mother says human remains found in a field in Boyle County Friday may belong to her loved one. The skeletal remains were located in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville around 7 p.m., Kentucky State Police said. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
PERRYVILLE, KY

