Caught Creepin,’ Again: T.J. Holmes Allegedly Had A ‘Reckless’ Affair With An Intern In 2015
News of T.J. Holmes' affair with Pettaway comes as the embattled reporter is already facing backlash from his affair with GMA cohost Amy Robach.
Kids TV star looks almost unrecognisable 21 years after her debut - but can you guess who it is?
21 years on from her Balamory debut, the actress has ditched her famous bob, and now sports long red tresses - but can you guess who it is?
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
Major TNT Show Canceled Despite Being Previously Renewed
Snowpiercer, the last remaining original scripted drama at TNT, has been canceled. The post-apocalyptic drama was canceled on Jan. 13, even though it had already been renewed for a fourth and final season. The decision comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to take tax write-offs on content. Tomorrow Studios, which produces the series, will shop the new season to other outlets, hoping to expand the franchise.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Kelly Monteith Dies: Comedian & TV Host Known For Self-Titled BBC Series Was 80
Stand-up comic and television personality Kelly Monteith, who was one of the first American comedians to have their own BBC show, has died. The news was announced by The Anglophile Channel, a Los Angeles production company with which he collaborated. No cause of death was cited; Monteith was 80. The comedian made frequent guest appearances on U.S. talk shows in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Merv Griffin Show, The Mike Douglas Show and The Late Show with David Letterman. In 1976, he hosted The Kelly Monteith Show on CBS and later led the...
Could ‘Tulsa King’ Get the ‘Yellowstone’ Treatment? ‘Absolutely,’ Paramount+ Programming Chief Says
Paramount+ has not been shy about going all in on Taylor Sheridan and his ability to build a streaming universe out of “Yellowstone.” But why stop there? Sheridan’s “Tulsa King,” with Sylvester Stallone, has also been a big hit for the streamer, and Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, streaming with Paramount Global, told IndieWire that anything is possible. “The short answer is absolutely. We’re open to the possibilities, everything,” Giles said between panels at Paramount+’s presentation at TCA on January 9. “What we love to do is take this valuable IP and turn anything into a franchise because we believe there’s...
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
Celebrities say Nelly was demon possessed during an Australian concert
Rapper Nelly is being accused of being demon-possessed and you can watch the video and judge for yourself. Aa he is singing his eyes roll back in his head and some fans have said that he was drunk, high, or having a medical episode. What is interesting is he never slurred his words, did not stumble or fall, did not stutter or lose focus. He went on with the song without missing a beat. TMZ reported that the rapper is laughing about his behavior but many don't find it funny.
‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC
PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
Five Apple TV+ shows premiering Jan. 27 get new trailers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has released new trailers for shows onApple TV+ that include "The Reluctant Traveler," "Shrinking," "Dear Edward," and "Hello Tomorrow!" The company uploaded the trailers on its YouTube channel and unveiled them at the...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes: air date, trailer, interview, celebrity guests, locations and all we know
Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes on BBC2 sees the Grantchester star travelling around North East England with celebrity pals and family.
Gordon Ramsey to Produce New Tubi Series ‘Kitchen Commando’ (TV News Roundup)
Tubi has announced its first unscripted cooking series, “Kitchen Commando,” hosted by US Army Master Sergeant and White House chef Andre Rush. Executive produced by Gordon Ramsey, the new series enlists Chef Andre to help save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry. Over the 10-episode season, Chef Rush will visit restaurants in the D.C. area that are in need of his discipline, resourcefulness and talents to whip these restaurants back into shape. Chef Rush’s skills will be put the test in the first episode, when he meets a defeated married couple whose crab-themed restaurant is now a...
Night Court's O.G. Roz Actress Hit Up TikTok With Video Support For NBC Revival Cast
Night Court's original Roz, Marsha Warfield, shared her thoughts on the new revival with plenty of support for the cast.
Helena Bonham Carter Drama Series ‘Nolly’ Lands At PBS Masterpiece
PBS Masterpiece has boarded Nolly, a British period drama series starring Helena Bonham Carter. The public broadcaster will air the series, which will debut on UK streaming platform ITVX, in the U.S. although no premiere date has been announced. Nolly will tell the story of Noele Gordon (Bonham Carter), who played Meg Richardson in hit ITV soap Crossroads before being abruptly axed at the height of the show’s success. With the boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, Gordon found herself thrown out of the show that was her life for almost 20 years. The biopic comes from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Quay Street Productions. It also stars Augustus Prew and Mark Gatiss. More from Deadline'Tom Jones': Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date'Moonflower Murders' Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBCKen Burns To Spotlight The American Buffalo In New FilmBest of DeadlineWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Grammys, Guilds & More
Ted Lasso Season 3 to Premiere This Spring — First Look at Ted vs. Nate!
Behold, our very first glimpse at Ted Lasso Season 3. Apple TV+ on Wednesday revealed at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the delayed third season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series will roll out this spring, but stopped short of disclosing an actual premiere date. To tide us over until new episodes drop, the streaming service has released the above photo, which features Jason Sudeikis as the titular AFC Richmond coach, Nick Mohammed as newly appointed West Ham United coach Nate Shelley, and Anthony Head as Rebecca’s devilish ex/rival club owner Rupert Mannion. As recently as September, Sudeikis refused...
Jack Ryan Just Bumped Another Popular Streaming Series From Its #1 Spot
Jack Ryan scored a big win with the number of minutes watched vs. another huge show.
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
The 55 Best Shows on Netflix
When it really wants to, Netflix does a great job at letting people know what TV shows it has to offer. Unfortunately, with the never-ending wave of new ones arriving every month, certain high-profile creators to keep happy with front-page promotion, and shifts in the streaming wars that can upend viewer attention at a moment’s notice, there are always a few series that seem to fall between the cracks. That’s probably not changing any time soon, but as a way to hopefully keep quality shows from going undiscovered, we figured we’d put together some choices to make the best use of...
