Get a first look at 'Industry' actor Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic
Marisa Abela is taking on the industry in a new way. The "Industry" star, who's character tries to break into the investment banking field, is now taking on the role of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black," Focus Features, StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Jan. 13.
Netflix Nabs Sarah Snook Sundance Feature ‘Run Rabbit Run’
Netflix has nabbed the rights to the Sundance feature Run Rabbit Run, a horror thriller starring Succession‘s Sarah Snook. The film will premiere Thursday night as part of Sundance’s horror-centric Midnight selections. The film is directed by Daina Reid, known for working with Elizabeth Moss on The Shining Girls and The Handmaid’s Tale, with a script by Hannah Kent. It centers on a fertility doctor who while trying to make sense of the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past. More from The Hollywood Reporter2023 Sundance Film Festival Line-Up: Michael...
‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC
PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
Sundance Jury Walks Out of ‘Magazine Dreams’ Premiere Over Failure to Provide Captioning
Jurors for the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival walked out of Friday night’s premiere of “Magazine Dreams” due to a dispute about accessibility for hearing-impaired audience members. Jury members, including Jeremy O. Harris and Eliza Hittman, stood in solidarity with their fellow juror Marlee Matlin when a closed captioning device provided to her did not work. A Sundance spokesperson told IndieWire that the captioning devices, which are built into the backs of the seats in the theater, functioned properly in tech rehearsals but malfunctioned once a large audience was in the room. While the device was eventually...
Motherhood Meets Frankenstein as ‘Birth/Rebirth’ Kicks Off Midnight Movies at Sundance
The Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight sidebar launched with a stomach-churning (literally, on-screen for real) meditation on extreme motherhood with the premiere of Birth/Rebirth. “This is where things get nasty,” said one of the Midnight programmers, Charlie Sextro. No, he was not referring to the man who brought in a rack of BBQ ribs from the grocery store into the screening, although that image does give you insight into the kind of atmosphere one can expect at midnight.More from The Hollywood ReporterEve Hewson On John Carney's Sundance-Bowing Music Drama 'Flora and Son' and Why She Didn't Ask Her Dad (Bono) for Singing...
Bank of Dave review – Rory Kinnear lifts real-life Burnley local hero drama
Fisherman’s Friends director Chris Foggin delivers another underdog tale, with Kinnear as crusading Lancashire millionaire Dave Fishwick
Kate Winslet’s HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’ Casts Martha Plimpton, Adds Jessica Hobbs as Director
The HBO limited series “The Palace” starring Kate Winslet has added Martha Plimpton to its cast. In addition, Jessica Hobbs has boarded the series as a co-executive producer and director. Along with Winslet and Plimpton, the cast for the show also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but according to the official logline for “The Palace,” the show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” It was originally ordered at HBO in July 2022. Plimpton is...
Video Interview: The Traitors Creator Marc Pos
The psychological adventure format The Traitors launched its U.S. version earlier this month on Peacock. Following the runaway success of the U.K.’s own treatment of The Traitors on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the BBC has acquired the rights to the American show as well. The format, distributed by All3Media International and created by idtv, has also sold to HBO Max in Spain, among other international broadcasters and streamers.
Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Gina Prince-Bythewood among BAFTA nominees
LONDON (AP) — Visceral German-language war drama “All Quiet on the Western Front” got a field-leading 14 nominations on Thursday for the British Academy Film Awards, with genre-bending comedies “The Banshees of Inisherin“ and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” each nominated in 10 categories.
‘Tom Jones’: Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date
Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde). Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father;...
Showcase: Blue Ant International
Heading into 2023, Blue Ant International is buoyed by the momentum of an expanded slate of programming and its proven agility in meeting customer needs. “Through our strategic acquisition of multiple robust catalogs and libraries, as well as exciting partnerships with key producers on premium content, we are seeing an increase of creative and collaborative deals with.
Dynamic Acquires Norwegian Drama Dates in Real Life
Dynamic Television has picked up the worldwide distribution rights for NRK’s upcoming romantic drama Dates in Real Life. The series follows the dating adventures of a young adult who has spent most of her social life in a virtual reality world but becomes determined to find love in the physical world when her online boyfriend reveals he has another woman in real life. Production is set to begin next month, with creator and writer Jakob Rørvik (Thomas vs Thomas, Nothing Ever Really Ends) directing.
BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Nominations: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Sets Record
Netflix’s World War I epic “All Quiet on the Western Front” has swept the 2023 BAFTA Award nominations. The first German-language adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel landed 14 BAFTA nods, setting a record for the most nominations for a non-English-language feature and tying the record for the highest amount of nominations ever alongside Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.” Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh announced the nominations via livestream from BAFTA headquarters in Piccadilly, London. Following “All Quiet on the Western Front,” fellow top 2023 BAFTA nominees include “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with 10...
Viola Davis, Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions Inks First-Look Deal with Entertainment One
Entertainment One (eOne) has entered into a 2-year first look TV and media deal with Viola Davis and producer Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions. The agreement comes just on the heels of the success of “The Woman King,” which eOne co-financed and distributed in the UK. For her work as the film’s lead, Davis earned a BAFTA nomination. “Viola and Julius’ powerhouse partnership has impacted audiences worldwide with their raw and authentic storytelling. Their vision for creating bold, provocative, and character driven stories was clear to me when we met and after the success of our collaboration for The Woman King, we...
Larrain Brothers’ Fabula Elevates Constanza Muñoz as It Readies ‘The Eternal Memory,’ ‘Sorcery’ for Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)
Readying Maite Alberdi’s “The Eternal Memory” and Christopher Murray’s “Sorcery” for world premieres at this year’s Sundance Festival, “Spencer” director and producer Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín’s Fabula has promoted Constanza Muñoz to VP of film at its North American office. The move comes as Fabula continues to expand into the English-language market. Muñoz will report to Andrew Hevia, Fabula head of film & TV for North America. Setting out as a boutique art film producer which first made a splash with Pablo Larraín’s “Tony Manero,” Chile’s 2009 Oscar submission, few Latin American production companies have seen such energetic growth...
Amy Winehouse biopic: watch Marisa Abela film scenes in London
Footage showing Marisa Abela filming for the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic has emerged online – check it out below. The Industry actor will play the late singer in Back To Black from director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who is best known for directing the John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades Of Grey.
Filmax Brings ‘Selftape’ Series to Content Americas (EXCLUSIVE)
Barcelona-based indie studio Filmax is hailing into Content Americas selling the semi-autobiographical series “Selftape,” made by members of a new generation of women TV writers and directors now building in Spain. Described as fiction with autobiographical overtones, the series revolves around the real-life Spanish actresses and sisters, Joana Vilapuig and Mireia Vilapuig who, in a personal touch, found fame as teen actresses in “The Red Band Society,” one of Filmax’s most successful TV productions ever. A decade on, now 27 and 25, they are now figuring out how to move their careers forward and trying to find their place in the film-TV industry...
Netflix’s ‘The Decameron’ Period Soap Starts Production at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Shooting on Netflix’s “The Decameron” has kicked off at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios, where the lavish period soap will be based for the next six months. The U.S. show, which is being made entirely in Italy, marks one of the biggest international productions lured by the storied studios in recent years. Hailing from executive producer Jenji Kohan (“Weeds,” “Orange Is the New Black”) and creator/showrunner Kathleen Jordan (“Teenage Bounty Hunters”), the eight-episode drama takes place in 1348, as the Black Death pandemic strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to...
Sundance: ‘Sing Street’ Filmmaker John Carney Returns to the Movies With Musical Ode to Mothers ‘Flora and Son’
John Carney made his long-awaited return to Sundance, and to the movies, with the Sunday premiere of Flora and Son, his first feature since 2016’s Sing Street. A musical charmer in the mold of the filmmaker’s previous hits, Once and Sing Street, both of which premiered at Sundance, the movie had the audience laughing, cheering and wiping away tears. That and the standing ovation that followed were likely welcome news to the movie’s sellers at WME Independent since it is one of the more prominent acquisition titles.More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Thousand and One' Review: Teyana Taylor Powerfully Embodies a Woman's...
