Birmingham, AL

uabsports.com

Delaney Clesen Named Assistant Beach Volleyball Coach

BIRMINGHAM – Head Coach Terri Del Conte has announced the hiring of Delaney Clesen as UAB's new assistant coach for the Blazers' Beach Volleyball program. A libero for the University of Pittsburgh (2011-14) and a beach player for Florida Atlantic University (2015-16), Clesen comes to Birmingham after most recently serving as the assistant coach for beach and indoor at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. for two years (2021-22).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB

Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uabsports.com

Men's Tennis Falls, 5-2, at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – UAB men's tennis (0-1) battled with Alabama (3-0) but fell just short, 5-2. Michal Lusovsky starred for the Blazers, picking up a singles win over ITA No. 35 Enzo Aguiard. "It felt great to get back on court and start competing in our dual match season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job

Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

UAB opens new taste and smell clinic to treat post-COVID patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new clinic aimed at helping people with permanent taste and smell loss after COVID-19 is now open at UAB. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Alabama. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic opened Monday with the goal to provide care and resources for people who never […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

‘How He Treated Me That Day … I Felt Overwhelmed With Love’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The World Around Jae and Beyond

Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville

The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City of Birmingham to host free mom’s night out event

From The Tribune staff reports Birmingham – The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation announced that they will be hosting a free event called “Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out” to celebrate the resiliency and tenacity of mothers. On Monday, Jan. 30, area mothers are invited to attend an evening featuring a film screening and fellowship at the Sidewalk Film […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

