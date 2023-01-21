Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
uabsports.com
Delaney Clesen Named Assistant Beach Volleyball Coach
BIRMINGHAM – Head Coach Terri Del Conte has announced the hiring of Delaney Clesen as UAB's new assistant coach for the Blazers' Beach Volleyball program. A libero for the University of Pittsburgh (2011-14) and a beach player for Florida Atlantic University (2015-16), Clesen comes to Birmingham after most recently serving as the assistant coach for beach and indoor at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla. for two years (2021-22).
Former Auburn wide receiver, Hewitt-Trussville standout transfers home to UAB
Dazalin Worsham is heading home to finish out his college career. The former Hewitt-Trussville standout, who spent last season at Auburn, announced Tuesday night that he has transferred to UAB to play for Trent Dilfer’s program. UAB will be the third school in four years for Worsham, a former three-star prospect who spent his first two seasons in Miami before transferring to Auburn last summer.
uabsports.com
Meet The Staff: Special Team Coordinator/Secondary Coach Kenneth Gilstrap
BIRMINGHAM – A dynamic young coach whose position groups at Middle Tennessee boasted some of best numbers in the country, Kenneth Gilstrap was named UAB's special teams coordinator and secondary coach in January of 2023. "Kenneth was a guy I admired for a long time being in Tennessee," Head...
uabsports.com
Men's Tennis Falls, 5-2, at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – UAB men's tennis (0-1) battled with Alabama (3-0) but fell just short, 5-2. Michal Lusovsky starred for the Blazers, picking up a singles win over ITA No. 35 Enzo Aguiard. "It felt great to get back on court and start competing in our dual match season...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Titans player lands local head coaching job
Former Tennessee Titans center Kevin Mawae has been hired to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach for Lipscomb Academy Mustangs Football. Dilfer left the program following the 2022 season after back-to-back Division II Class AA State Championships for the head coaching job at The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
sylacauganews.com
Super Championships of the Talladega County basketball tournament awarded Saturday night
ALPINE, Ala. – Two Super Championships were handed out Saturday night, Jan. 21, in the Talladega County basketball tournament at Winterboro High School. First, the Small Schools girls’ champion Winterboro hosted the Large Schools champ, the Talladega Lady Tigers. Lamonyn Burnin and his Lady Bulldogs fell behind early...
Boys Basketball Power 10: No. 2 Hoover, No. 3 Vestavia Hills set for 7A rematch tonight
The top four teams remained the same in this week’s AL.com Power 10 boys basketball poll, but three new teams entered the rankings. McGill-Toolen, Valley and Fairhope all broke into the constantly fluctuating top 10 this week. The Power 10 ranks the top basketball teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification.
Birmingham-Southern president reaches out to HBCU peers while pursuing $37.5 million to save school
This is an opinion column. Topple the wall. Figuratively. Literally, too. As they did in Berlin just over 33 years ago. The Peaceful Revolution is what they called it when the Berlin wall (literally) separating East Berlin/East Germany from West Berlin/West Germany and the Iron Curtain (figuratively) toppled into ignominious history.
UAB opens new taste and smell clinic to treat post-COVID patients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new clinic aimed at helping people with permanent taste and smell loss after COVID-19 is now open at UAB. It’s the first of its kind in the state of Alabama. The Comprehensive Smell and Taste Clinic opened Monday with the goal to provide care and resources for people who never […]
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Reuben sandwich is worthy of the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. When Justin Gober and Joseph Hoskin bought Diplomat Deli in Vestavia Hills more than seven years ago, they knew they wanted to maintain much of what had made the restaurant special since it opened in 1982. That included making it a...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
birminghamtimes.com
‘How He Treated Me That Day … I Felt Overwhelmed With Love’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
Bham Now
Job seekers: There are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area
Birmingham, it’s a great time to be looking for your next job. According to Indeed.com, the Birmingham-Hoover area has over 21K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does not support JavaScript,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free nuggets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - How do free Chick-fil-A nuggets sound?. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Birmingham area are offering a free 5-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée via the Chick-fil-A app now through Saturday, Jan. 28. Simply open the Chick-fil-A app and you will see a popup for the reward. Click...
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
City of Birmingham to host free mom’s night out event
From The Tribune staff reports Birmingham – The City of Birmingham and The Penny Foundation announced that they will be hosting a free event called “Embrace Mothers Mom’s Night Out” to celebrate the resiliency and tenacity of mothers. On Monday, Jan. 30, area mothers are invited to attend an evening featuring a film screening and fellowship at the Sidewalk Film […]
birminghamtimes.com
K’la Inman’s Daughter Appeared in ‘Black Panther’ film; Then Came the Calls
After her daughter, Sybella, was booked as an orphan in the blockbuster 2018 film Black Panther, K’la Inman was flooded with calls. “People were really interested about how we got her in it. Therefore, I started doing consultations for like $35, and one-on-ones for $35 and the business kind of grew from there.”
Alabama woman awaiting heart transplant dies after 3-year COVID battle: ‘She lived fiercely’
Stella Stephens Glover, a Paul Mitchell cosmetology school instructor, died earlier this month waiting for a heart transplant after battling the effects of COVID-19 for almost three years. Glover, of Sumiton, died Jan. 11. She was 36. The Paul Mitchell School - Birmingham called her “an incredible learning leader, mentor...
