CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO