ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easternshorehawks.com

Seawell, Lester lead Hawks to first MEAC win

ORANGBURG, South Carolina — The frontcourt ruled again on Saturday at South Carolina State. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore got a huge day from sophomore Ariana Seawell (Bronx, New York) and redshirt junior Mahogany Lester (Virginia Beach, Virginia) in a 58-52 victory at South Carolina State. Seawell had...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
easternshorehawks.com

Hawks to Wrap Carolina Trip versus Eagles

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team heads to Durham, North Carolina to face the Eagles of N.C. Central on Monday, January 23. The contest is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip and will follow the women's contest beginning at 5:30. The Hawks...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
easternshorehawks.com

Hawks want to build on momentum at Central

PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will be looking to build on another strong performance by its post players in a win at South Carolina State as it faces off with North Carolina Central (8-11, 2-2 MEAC) on the road on Monday (Jan. 23). With...
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WLTX.com

What Gamecock great Sheila Foster thinks about Aliyah Boston breaking her double-double record

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a very good chance the reigning national player of the year will break the South Carolina all-time record for career double-doubles. Aliyah Boston is currently tied with the Hall of Famer Sheila Foster in that category with 72 games with double figures in points and rebounds. Boston could very well reach 73 today when the Gamecocks host Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL DEFEATS REGION OPPONENT MARLBORO COUNTY, 53-45

On Friday, January 20th the Camden Bulldogs hosted the Bulldogs of Marlboro County inside the Dog Pound, the Michael G. Culp gymnasium. The CHS Bulldogs came out with the win, defeating Marlboro 53-45. Top scorer was Dre Wilson with 17 points, Izzy Macklin had 16, NyRell Stradford with 7, Jordan...
CAMDEN, SC
live5news.com

Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar. The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in North Main motel shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel. Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main. Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim

SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
RIDGEVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy