easternshorehawks.com
Seawell, Lester lead Hawks to first MEAC win
ORANGBURG, South Carolina — The frontcourt ruled again on Saturday at South Carolina State. The University of Maryland Eastern Shore got a huge day from sophomore Ariana Seawell (Bronx, New York) and redshirt junior Mahogany Lester (Virginia Beach, Virginia) in a 58-52 victory at South Carolina State. Seawell had...
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks to Wrap Carolina Trip versus Eagles
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore men's basketball team heads to Durham, North Carolina to face the Eagles of N.C. Central on Monday, January 23. The contest is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip and will follow the women's contest beginning at 5:30. The Hawks...
easternshorehawks.com
Hawks want to build on momentum at Central
PRINCESS ANNE, Maryland — The University of Maryland Eastern Shore will be looking to build on another strong performance by its post players in a win at South Carolina State as it faces off with North Carolina Central (8-11, 2-2 MEAC) on the road on Monday (Jan. 23). With...
Transfer Receiver Enrolls At South Carolina
According to GamecockCentral, Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis has officially enrolled in South Carolina.
WLTX.com
What Gamecock great Sheila Foster thinks about Aliyah Boston breaking her double-double record
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a very good chance the reigning national player of the year will break the South Carolina all-time record for career double-doubles. Aliyah Boston is currently tied with the Hall of Famer Sheila Foster in that category with 72 games with double figures in points and rebounds. Boston could very well reach 73 today when the Gamecocks host Arkansas.
abcnews4.com
4 months after departure, BCSD says former Hanahan HS head coach Art Craig retired
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson with the Berkeley County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that former Hanahan High School head football coach Art Craig retired from the district last September. Sports 4's Scott Eisberg broke the news four months ago that the storied Lowcountry...
wearecamdenhs.com
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL DEFEATS REGION OPPONENT MARLBORO COUNTY, 53-45
On Friday, January 20th the Camden Bulldogs hosted the Bulldogs of Marlboro County inside the Dog Pound, the Michael G. Culp gymnasium. The CHS Bulldogs came out with the win, defeating Marlboro 53-45. Top scorer was Dre Wilson with 17 points, Izzy Macklin had 16, NyRell Stradford with 7, Jordan...
live5news.com
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar. The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
WMBF
DJJ asks for $30M for new detention center, saying current facility overcrowded and ‘not safe’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick caught some state lawmakers by surprise when she didn’t ask them for much from the budget outside of normal operating costs, saying in her first year leading the beleaguered department, she wanted to focus on figuring out what it needed most.
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
One dead following Sunday morning shooting off of Two Notch Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the predawn hours on Sunday morning. According to preliminary information released by the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive just after 3 a.m. where a man had been shot.
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
One dead in North Main motel shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel. Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main. Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS...
abccolumbia.com
Saluda Coroner identifies 26 year-old car accident victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner has identified the victim of a car accident that happened on Friday night on May Branch Road. Coroner Keith Turner identified the occupant in the car involved as 26 year old Alex Donaldson of Orangeburg. Donaldson died at the scene when the...
Man arrested on murder charges after physical altercation in South Carolina
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a Thursday night death in Ridgeville. According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported stalking incident at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 78. While crews were dispatched to the scene, a second call came in reporting a […]
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Richland County shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the person killed in a homicide in Ridgeville on Highway 78 on Jan. 19. D'Angelo Smith, 46, of Ridgeville, was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 7:02 p.m. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating the...
