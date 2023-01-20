Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Mexico’s former safety chief goes on trial in US drug case
NEW YORK (AP) — An anonymous jury has gotten its first look at a rare U.S. trial of a former cabinet-level Mexican official charged with taking bribes to aid drug traffickers he was supposed to be neutralizing. Opening statements were delivered Monday for Genaro García Luna’s trial in a Brooklyn federal court. His lawyers say there’s no credible evidence against him and that the case is built on the word of cartel members. His case folds in Mexico’s politics, its vast and violent drug trade, uncomfortable connections between the two, and delicate U.S.-Mexico relations about fighting drugs and corruption.
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official has been indicted on charges he helped a Russian oligarch, in violation of U.S. sanctions. Charles McGonigal was the former special agent in charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York. He is accused in an indictment unsealed Monday of working with a former Soviet diplomat-turned-Russian interpreter on behalf of Russian energy magnate Oleg Deripaska. McGonigal supervised investigations of Russian oligarchs, including Deripaska, before retiring in 2018. McGonigal allegedly worked to have Deripaska’s sanctions lifted in 2019 and allegedly took money from him. Online court records did not list lawyers who could speak on behalf of McGonigal or Shestakov. Lawyers did not immediately return emails seeking comment.
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban
WASHINGTON — Following a mass shooting on the eve of Lunar New Year in which 11 people in a predominantly Asian neighborhood in California were killed, President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons. Communities across America “have been struck by tragedy after tragedy, including mass shootings from Colorado Springs to […] The post Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AP News Summary at 10:56 a.m. EST
LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest. MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 others at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year celebration. It set off a manhunt for the suspect in the fifth mass killing in the U.S. this month. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Sunday that the wounded were taken to hospitals and their conditions range from stable to critical. Meyer said 10 people died at the scene. Meyer said people were “pouring out of the location screaming” late Saturday when officers arrived on the scene. He said officers then went into the dance ballroom as firefighters treated the wounded.
