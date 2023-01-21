Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
What happened the last time Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy faced off?
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers for the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. The quarterback battle is intriguing, pitting Philly's possible MVP candidate, Jalen Hurts, against "Mr. Irrelevant," the 49ers' Brock Purdy. However, Sunday's conference title game won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy have faced off. The two went head-to-head during their college days in 2019 when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners got the better of Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Shannon Sharpe thinks employee who posted controversial Dak Prescott tweet should be fired
The tweet -- which is still on the team's page as of late Tuesday morning -- reads "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds" and then links to a game story on DallasCowboys.com.
Yardbarker
Report: Free agent RB linked to Bears turns down Giants deal
A new report spills some important details of a contract a 2023 free agent running back turned down recently. Saquan Barkley is just one expensive player on the New York Giants offense the team will have to consider re-signing. (Quarterback Daniel Jones is up for a new contract as well.) And if the two parties can’t come to an agreement, Barkley would have a chance to go to Chicago.
Yardbarker
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
Yardbarker
A Steelers Free Agency Mistake In 2021 Is Clearly Evident Two Years Later
The Pittsburgh Steelers organization has been known for bringing in top talent via the draft/undrafted free agency and rewarding those players once they prove themselves after a few years of successful on-field play. The most recent examples include TJ Watt, Cameron Sutton, Terrell Edmunds and Chris Boswell. With that said, some guys are bound to slip away because of certain cap situations and greater needs on the roster. Back in 2021, the franchise decided not to bring back a key piece on defense because of the financial state of the team and Sutton’s expected extension to be less of an expense.
Yardbarker
Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs said to him after playoff loss
Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him how the Bills had lost, and how the outcome was the same every year.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh says big changes are coming to Ravens WR room
While it’s still not known who will be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback in 2023, whomever is under center will have a completely different supporting cast of wideouts, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking to reporters at his end-of-season media availability, Harbaugh stated that roughly 75 percent of...
Yardbarker
A former Steeler will win first Super Bowl this season
The final four teams are set. With the Bengals, Chiefs, 49ers and Eagles left playing for the Super Bowl, a former Steeler will officially win his first ring this season. It is unknown which ex-Steeler it will be , but Bengals CB Mike Hilton, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, 49ers WR Ray-Ray McCloud or Eagles DT Javon Hargrave will raise the Lombardi Trophy, a first for whichever one wins his final game this postseason.
Yardbarker
This Saints-Raiders Trade Sends Derek Carr To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are entering the NFL offseason potentially looking for a new franchise quarterback. With plenty of quarterbacks expected to be available, there are a few names to watch. One of those names could be Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, who is expected to be traded this offseason.
Yardbarker
Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants
If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425), Denver Broncos (+500), New York Jets (+600), and New England Patriots (+700) were also listed in the top five.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes will try to do something he's never done before in AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game for the fifth-straight time, but not all is well for KC as it prepares for a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game. Notably, superstar quarterback and likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is questionable with a right ankle injury. Mahomes suffered the injury in the first half of Kansas City's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round. He was able to come back in the second half and lead his team to a win, but it was bad enough that backup Chad Henne had to take some snaps, and Mahomes was clearly hobbled for the rest of the game.
Yardbarker
Bills WR Stefon Diggs had to be stopped from leaving stadium early
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Sunday was visibly upset toward the end of his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it sounds like he tried to get out of the stadium as quickly as he could. According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs gathered his...
Yardbarker
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home. According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman offers up crazy Lamar Jackson trade proposal
Perhaps the biggest question of the 2023 NFL offseason is what will happen with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?. On a recent episode of his podcast, “The Richard Sherman Podcast,” former Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman suggested an off-the-wall trade proposal that would not only find a way to get Jackson the big-money contract he’s seeking but also resolve the quarterback issue of two teams.
Yardbarker
Potential free-agent pickups for Houston Texans include two Eagles
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Texans have holes everywhere. They also have plenty of cap space and two first-round picks — one at No. 2, another at No. 12. Of course, they'll pick a QB in the first round to replace middling Davis Mills. GM Nick Caserio has one, last chance to turn the franchise around. He must hire the right head coach and make a significant splash this offseason.
Yardbarker
Wide receiver in first round highlights Giants seven-round mock draft
The 2023 offseason should be eventful for the Giants. QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley are pending free agents. New York has just under $54 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and at least nine picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. (The Giants probably will also have two compensatory selections.)
