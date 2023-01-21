The Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game for the fifth-straight time, but not all is well for KC as it prepares for a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game. Notably, superstar quarterback and likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is questionable with a right ankle injury. Mahomes suffered the injury in the first half of Kansas City's 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round. He was able to come back in the second half and lead his team to a win, but it was bad enough that backup Chad Henne had to take some snaps, and Mahomes was clearly hobbled for the rest of the game.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO