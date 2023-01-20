Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two arrested after search warrant uncovers multiple guns, drugs in Buffalo
The search was conducted jointly by the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT.
Buffalo man arrested following string of armed robberies
Jarmel Caldwell, 27, was charged with robbery in the second degree.
Jamestown man accused of driving drunk with baby in back seat
He was held in custody pending arraignment.
WHEC TV-10
Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail
GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
wnynewsnow.com
Frewsburg Man Accused In Two Road Rage Incidents
CARROLL, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Frewsburg man faces charges in connection with two road rage incidents in the Town of Carroll last month. Michael Ostrom faces a slew of charges from Town of Carroll Police after he was accused in two separate road rage incidents on Christmas Eve 2022 and the following Tuesday, December 27.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to multiple felonies, faces 15 years in prison
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to shooting at a victim in a moving vehicle in the Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one […]
Catt. County man facing 38 counts of failure to provide sustenance to an animal
A Franklinville man faces multiple charges after the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office investigated a dead cow complaint.
Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire
36-year-old Sara Lilley was charged with second-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred Monday night and displaced at least 20 people.
Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
Two dead in overnight shooting in the City of Erie
Update: Erie Police report that after interviewing a witnesses they believe it was a murder-suicide involving a man and a woman. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police have confirmed that two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Erie. Erie 911 received a call from a child reporting a shooting in the 900 Block of East 28th […]
chautauquatoday.com
Sherman man accused of taking golf cart from garage in Lakewood
A Sherman man is accused of taking a golf cart that did not belong to him from a garage last November in the village of Lakewood. Lakewood-Busti Police say they received assistance from State Police in locating 38-year-old Michael VanEvery on an outstanding warrant on Sunday. He's wanted on charges of grand larceny in the 3rd degree and burglary in the 3rd degree. VanEvery was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Animal Cruelty Following Dead Cow Discovery
FRANKLINVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 52-year-old Cattaraugus County man is accused of animal cruelty after dead cows were discovered on his property last week. Deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to 7135 Cadiz Road in the Town of Franklinville last Thursday to investigate a dead cow complaint from last month.
Three people arrested, arraigned on felony drug charges following seizure of suspected cocaine
A trio of suspects are behind bars and face felony Criminal Drug Possession charges after an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI Buffalo Office. Read more here:
wesb.com
Delevan Man Struck and Killed by Tractor Trailer
A Cattaraugus County man was killed after being struck by a tractor trailer. According to Arcade Police, a Delevan man ran into the roadway on North Street just before 2 PM Monday and was struck by the vehicle. The man died at the scene. The road was closed for about...
yourdailylocal.com
Calendar Calls Held for Pair of High-Profile Cases
WARREN, Pa. – A pair of high-profile cases had calendar calls at the Warren County Courthouse on Monday. Juston K. Moore of 619 Fourth Ave., is charged with first-degree murder, theft, and two counts of abuse of a corpse stemming from the June 10 incident that resulted in the death of Kelly D. Wadsworth, 60 of Warren.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Arrest City Man with Domestic Violence Warrant
A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
wnynewsnow.com
Search Warrant Leads To Jamestown Narcotics Seizure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A search warrant was executed in Jamestown on Tuesday and four individuals were taken into custody and charged with various drug offenses. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, along with the Jamestown Police Department, carried out the raid at three residences in the City of Jamestown.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
Buffalo man sentenced in connection to second-degree kidnapping charge
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a second-degree kidnapping charge.
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
