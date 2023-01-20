A Jamestown man who had a domestic violence warrant was taken into custody Thursday morning. Jamestown Police responded to several calls during the early morning hours regarding a male with face tattoos running through backyards on the city's north side. Officers say numerous callers complained that the male was trying to enter parked vehicles and trying to enter residences uninvited. As officers were checking the area, they saw 37-year-old Omar Rosado, who matched the description of the suspicious male, in the backyard of a northside address. Rosado fled on foot through the backyards, attempting to evade arrest by jumping over fences. He was quickly caught by police and placed into custody and was additionally charged with 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO