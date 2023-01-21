ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses

The longtime practice of arresting and jailing drivers who cannot afford to pay fines for minor traffic violations has come to an end in Nevada. The new state law which decriminalizes minor traffic violations went into effect on Jan. 1, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when an individual fails to pay their tickets.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening criminal penalties, creating a new state office to expand school choice and raise state employee pay 12% over the next two years. He insisted all the initiatives can be accomplished without any new taxes. Lombardo also announced plans to join Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to unveil a new facility to unveil plans for a $3.5 billion-dollar manufacturing facility in northern Nevada. It’s part of his determination to further diversify Nevada’s economy that is heavily reliant on casinos and tourism. Lombardo’s lofty legislative goals took center stage in his first State of the State address in a packed assembly chamber in Carson City, setting the stage for how he’ll work with the Democratic-controlled legislature after his razor-thin victory in the western swing state.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
dayton247now.com

This state considers allowing non-citizens to work as police officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Police departments around the U.S. have had difficulties hiring new recruits, and a new proposal in Nevada is offering a possible solution. Nevada has considered allowing non-citizens to work as police officers. "When we started looking at what the state had done in 2015,...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments

• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
NEVADA STATE
rmef.org

Nevada Volunteers Travel Miles to Help Elk

If you ever drove across the state of Nevada, you know it features an abundance of wide-open country. In fact, the aptly named Sagebrush State, due to its seemingly never-ending sagebrush horizons, is the seventh-most extensive yet ninth-least densely populated state in the Lower 48. But that doesn’t stop Nevada volunteers with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation from traveling miles and miles to make a difference for elk and other wildlife.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy