kunr.org
Gov. Lombardo proposes historic education funding, state employee raises and suspension of gas tax
On Monday night, Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo outlined his administration’s goals and proposals during his first State of the State address ahead of the legislative session early next month. KUNR host Marc Garber sat down with reporter Lucia Starbuck to learn more. Marc Garber: Let’s start with education....
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
pvtimes.com
Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses
The longtime practice of arresting and jailing drivers who cannot afford to pay fines for minor traffic violations has come to an end in Nevada. The new state law which decriminalizes minor traffic violations went into effect on Jan. 1, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when an individual fails to pay their tickets.
Tough on crime? Gov. Lombardo sets his priorities in State of the State address
Among the biggest questions when Republicans chose Joe Lombardo as their candidate for governor: What would the Clark County sheriff do about crime if he won election?
Nevada Gov. Lombardo proposes Election Day mail-in voting deadline, voter ID
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is proposing a change in the state’s election laws to end the counting of mail-in ballots by the close of business on Election Day.
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening criminal penalties, creating a new state office to expand school choice and raise state employee pay 12% over the next two years. He insisted all the initiatives can be accomplished without any new taxes. Lombardo also announced plans to join Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to unveil a new facility to unveil plans for a $3.5 billion-dollar manufacturing facility in northern Nevada. It’s part of his determination to further diversify Nevada’s economy that is heavily reliant on casinos and tourism. Lombardo’s lofty legislative goals took center stage in his first State of the State address in a packed assembly chamber in Carson City, setting the stage for how he’ll work with the Democratic-controlled legislature after his razor-thin victory in the western swing state.
Fox5 KVVU
BLM increases reward for Nevada wild horse shootings to $25K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for five wild horse shootings to $25,000. In November 2021, the BLM Ely District was contacted by a member of the public after the discovery of five...
Lombardo proposes big pay increases, bonuses for Nevada state employees
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo proposed a wage increase for state employees during his first State of the State address on Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
dayton247now.com
This state considers allowing non-citizens to work as police officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Police departments around the U.S. have had difficulties hiring new recruits, and a new proposal in Nevada is offering a possible solution. Nevada has considered allowing non-citizens to work as police officers. "When we started looking at what the state had done in 2015,...
news3lv.com
'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
businesspress.vegas
ON THE MOVE: Governor announces appointments
• Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Alan Jenne as director for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The appointment comes after Tony Wasley, NDOW director of almost 10 years, retired in December ending a 25-year tenure with the agency. “I’m pleased to announce Alan Jenne as the new director of...
rmef.org
Nevada Volunteers Travel Miles to Help Elk
If you ever drove across the state of Nevada, you know it features an abundance of wide-open country. In fact, the aptly named Sagebrush State, due to its seemingly never-ending sagebrush horizons, is the seventh-most extensive yet ninth-least densely populated state in the Lower 48. But that doesn’t stop Nevada volunteers with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation from traveling miles and miles to make a difference for elk and other wildlife.
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Nevada ranks surprisingly poor in new “Best Places to Retire” study
Nevada has long been considered a retirees’ paradise, but WalletHub’s study disputes that, ranking us 32nd. Nevada scores high in “Affordability” (11th), but gets hammered in categories like “Quality of Life” (42nd), and “Health Care” (41st).
Fox5 KVVU
Report: Nevada on top 5 list for most deadly road rage shootings per capita
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A recent report from car insurance aggregator Jerry found that Nevada is among the states that rank the highest for deaths related to road rage per capita. According to the study, Nevada ranks as the second deadliest state for road rage shootings per capita. The...
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Nevada unemployment rate soars to record highs, struggling economy to blame
CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October 2022, the unemployment rate for Nevada was 4.9 percent, putting it only behind Illinois at 4.7 percent and the District of Columbia at 4.8 percent.
