kdll.org
Alaska Long Trail hopes to bring tourists, money and opportunity to Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Eielson AFB Colonel David Berkland gives “State of the Wing Address” at Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce meeting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - During the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce meeting, today, Tuesday, Jan. 24, Colonel David Berkland, with the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base gave an update on current and upcoming events that are in the works for the 2023 year. Colonel Berkland, started the...
travellens.co
25 Best Things to Do in Fairbanks, AK
Fairbanks is not your typical holiday destination. This picturesque city in Alaska lets travelers enjoy many unique things not typically found in tourist hotspots. You can feast your eyes on endless hours of scenic beauty with exquisite natural landscapes. You can also catch a glimpse of the incredible Northern Light...
koamnewsnow.com
Alaska man can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep
This man in Fairbanks, Alaska, shows how he can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep. This man in Fairbanks, Alaska, shows how he can see the Northern Lights from his doorstep.
alaskareporter.com
Hilcorp signs deal with Fairbanks gas utility to truck liquefied natural gas Prudhoe Bay, replacing LNG trucked from Mat-Su
Fairbanks’ Interior Gas Utility, or IGU, has signed agreements with Hilcorp Energy and it Harvest Alaska affiliate to truck liquefied natural gas, or LNG, from the North Slope Fairbanks to supply IGU’s customers in the Interior. IGU is the Fairbanks-area gas utility that now trucks LNG from its...
