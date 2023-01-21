Read full article on original website
mixfmalaska.com
Governor Dunleavy Introduces Resilient Alaskans in the 2023 State of the State
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize several resilient and hard-working Alaskans during the 2023 State of the State Address. The special guests represent the State of the State this year through their impactful work for Alaska. “Each one...
mixfmalaska.com
State Board of Education to Hold Special Meeting January 25
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska State Board of Education and Early Development will hold a special meeting on January 25, via audio conference. Public participation in the meeting will be through the digital platform Zoom. The special board meeting will begin at noon. The public is invited to attend...
mixfmalaska.com
December jobs up 2.1 percent from December 2021
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - December’s job count was up 2.1 percent from December 2021, an increase of 6,400 jobs. Nearly all industries recorded growth, but most remained below pre-pandemic levels. Overall, Alaska had 4,900 fewer jobs than in December 2019. Over-the-year gains were largest in leisure and hospitality (+1,800),...
