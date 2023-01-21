(The Center Square) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he would fight the federal government and outside interests that are restricting the state from capitalizing on its natural resources. "No less than 41 executive actions – 41 – have been taken by the current administration to strangle Alaska’s promises of statehood," Dunleavy said. "Few other states have this challenge. For example, I’ve never heard an Alaskan worry about what they’re doing in Arkansas, or Rhode Island, or Delaware." ...

ALASKA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO