Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) where we have detected an approximate $307.9 million dollar outflow -- that's a 11.5% decrease week over week (from 44,650,000 to 39,500,000). Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in trading today SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) is up about 3%, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) is up about 0.2%, and First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) is higher by about 0.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KRE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KRE, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO