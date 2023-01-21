Read full article on original website
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
NPR
Germany is under increased pressure to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Stefan Liebich, a former member of Germany's Parliament, about his country's reluctance to send tanks to Ukraine, and to allow other countries to do the same. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Germany is under increasing pressure to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine and to allow other...
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany and the United States said Wednesday they will send battle tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month.
NPR
Ukraine's government dismissed several officials, possibly to address corruption
Ukraine's government dismissed several deputy ministers and regional administrators today. The move is seen as a response to allegations of corruption and misuse of power. Ukraine struggled with graft before the war, and there has been increased scrutiny on transparency in the last year, as the West sends Ukraine billions of dollars in military and other aid. NPR's Joanna Kakissis reports from Kyiv.
NPR
How much is Israel's new government trying to change the balance of power?
Audio will be available later today. With a coalition that includes far-right figures, Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister again. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dahlia Scheindlin, a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
NPR
Justice Department racks up some important victories in Jan. 6 cases
The Justice Department is racking up some important court victories related to its January 6 investigation. On Monday, a federal jury in Washington, D.C., convicted four members of the far-right Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy for their role in the Capitol attack. And a separate jury convicted a man whose picture went viral during the riot. NPR's justice correspondent Carrie Johnson has been spending a lot of time at the courthouse, and she's here now to talk through these developments. Good morning, Carrie.
NPR
In new book, Haass explores the obligations we have to one another and the country
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with author and veteran diplomat Richard Haass about what it means to be a responsible citizen. Haass' new book is called: The Bill of Obligations. Richard Haass is a veteran U.S. diplomat and now the head of the Council on Foreign Relations. He sometimes talks with audiences about a changing world.
NPR
Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home
A "small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration" were collected by FBI officials from his Indiana home, according to letters from Pence's representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.
NPR
Americans are invited to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of Alight, one of several organizations supporting ordinary Americans in helping refugees to resettle via the newly launched Welcome Corps. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Biden administration is inviting Americans to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis. Welcome...
NPR
Africa is getting a lot of attention this month from the U.S., China and Russia
Audio will be available later today. The Biden administration is making a big push to re-engage with Africa after the tumult of the Trump years. At the same time, Africa is also being wooed by China and Russia.
NPR
Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees
The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...
