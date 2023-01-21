ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
NPR

Ukraine's government dismissed several officials, possibly to address corruption

Ukraine's government dismissed several deputy ministers and regional administrators today. The move is seen as a response to allegations of corruption and misuse of power. Ukraine struggled with graft before the war, and there has been increased scrutiny on transparency in the last year, as the West sends Ukraine billions of dollars in military and other aid. NPR's Joanna Kakissis reports from Kyiv.
NPR

Justice Department racks up some important victories in Jan. 6 cases

The Justice Department is racking up some important court victories related to its January 6 investigation. On Monday, a federal jury in Washington, D.C., convicted four members of the far-right Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy for their role in the Capitol attack. And a separate jury convicted a man whose picture went viral during the riot. NPR's justice correspondent Carrie Johnson has been spending a lot of time at the courthouse, and she's here now to talk through these developments. Good morning, Carrie.
NPR

Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

A "small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration" were collected by FBI officials from his Indiana home, according to letters from Pence's representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.
NPR

Americans are invited to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis

NPR's A Martinez speaks with Jocelyn Wyatt, CEO of Alight, one of several organizations supporting ordinary Americans in helping refugees to resettle via the newly launched Welcome Corps. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Biden administration is inviting Americans to play a direct role in helping stem the refugee crisis. Welcome...
NPR

Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees

The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...

