Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
NPR
NPR and New York Times ask judge to unseal documents in Fox defamation case
Lawyers for NPR News and The New York Times have jointly filed a legal brief asking a judge to unseal hundreds of pages of documents from a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by an elections technology company against Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests...
NPR
Justice Department racks up some important victories in Jan. 6 cases
Prosecutors won convictions of four Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, while a separate jury convicted the rioter who put his feet on then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The Justice Department is racking up some important court victories related to its January 6 investigation. On Monday,...
NPR
Pressure mounts on Biden to stem fallout from mishandling of classified documents
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Matt Bennett of the Democratic think tank Third Way about the path ahead for President Biden as he manages the fallout from the mishandling of classified documents.
NPR
McConnell says McCarthy should take the lead on negotiating the debt ceiling standoff
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said crafting a solution to avoid a catastrophic debt default this summer should originate in the Republican-controlled House, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy taking point on negotiations with the White House. "I can't imagine any debt ceiling provision passed out of the Senate with 60...
NPR
Several Ukrainian officials have been dismissed in a large government shakeup
Audio will be available later today. Deputy ministers from various ministries in Ukraine are being forced out of power amid corruption investigations. Do the firings mark a shift toward transparency?
NPR
White supremacists might be to blame for an uptick in power grid attacks in the PNW
More electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest were attacked in 2022 than the prior six years combined. These come as the FBI has warned of far-right extremist groups targeting the power grid. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In the Pacific Northwest, there were more attacks on the power grid last year...
NPR
Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home
A "small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration" were collected by FBI officials from his Indiana home, according to letters from Pence's representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.
NPR
President Biden picks a new chief of staff: Jeff Zients
President Biden is entering a new, tougher stretch of his presidency with investigations hanging over him, and he will have a new chief of staff to help him through it. Ron Klain, who has been a close aide for years, is leaving the role, and Biden is going to replace him with Jeff Zients. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has this look at the man who will run the White House.
NPR
Some Muslim Americans Turn To Faith For Guidance On Abortion
Since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, some Muslims in America have sought a better understanding of what their faith says about abortion. NPR's Linah Mohammad reports on the diversity of views within Islam about the issue. In participating regions, you'll also hear a local news...
NPR
In new book, Haass explores the obligations we have to one another and the country
Richard Haass is a veteran U.S. diplomat and now the head of the Council on Foreign Relations. He sometimes talks with audiences about a changing world. RICHARD HAASS: Whenever I was out speaking, the question would come up - what keeps you up at night? What worries you most? Is it China or Russia or North Korea, what have you? And increasingly, my answer was, no. It's none of those places. Though, they all worry me. What really keeps me up at night is the United States.
NPR
Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees
The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...
