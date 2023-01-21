ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
NPR

NPR and New York Times ask judge to unseal documents in Fox defamation case

Lawyers for NPR News and The New York Times have jointly filed a legal brief asking a judge to unseal hundreds of pages of documents from a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by an elections technology company against Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests...
NPR

Justice Department racks up some important victories in Jan. 6 cases

Prosecutors won convictions of four Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, while a separate jury convicted the rioter who put his feet on then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The Justice Department is racking up some important court victories related to its January 6 investigation. On Monday,...
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home

A "small number of documents bearing classified markings that were inadvertently boxed and transported to the personal home of the former Vice President at the end of the last Administration" were collected by FBI officials from his Indiana home, according to letters from Pence's representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration.
INDIANA STATE
NPR

President Biden picks a new chief of staff: Jeff Zients

President Biden is entering a new, tougher stretch of his presidency with investigations hanging over him, and he will have a new chief of staff to help him through it. Ron Klain, who has been a close aide for years, is leaving the role, and Biden is going to replace him with Jeff Zients. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has this look at the man who will run the White House.
NPR

Some Muslim Americans Turn To Faith For Guidance On Abortion

Since the Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion, some Muslims in America have sought a better understanding of what their faith says about abortion. NPR's Linah Mohammad reports on the diversity of views within Islam about the issue. In participating regions, you'll also hear a local news...
NPR

In new book, Haass explores the obligations we have to one another and the country

Richard Haass is a veteran U.S. diplomat and now the head of the Council on Foreign Relations. He sometimes talks with audiences about a changing world. RICHARD HAASS: Whenever I was out speaking, the question would come up - what keeps you up at night? What worries you most? Is it China or Russia or North Korea, what have you? And increasingly, my answer was, no. It's none of those places. Though, they all worry me. What really keeps me up at night is the United States.
ARKANSAS STATE
NPR

Biden administration invites ordinary citizens to help resettle refugees

The Biden administration is appealing to private citizens to directly sponsor refugees resettling in the United States from around the world, as part of the biggest shift in the U.S. program for displaced people since its launch in 1980. Under 'Welcome Corps', launched last week, ordinary Americans will handle the...

