Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Related
FOX Reno
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
As Lombardo prepares State of the State, a look at the speech’s role in Nevada history
Former Republican Gov. Bob List, who served from 1979-1983, described the speech in an interview as “an opportunity to lay your groundwork with the Legislature,” adding, though, that “it's bigger than that.” The post As Lombardo prepares State of the State, a look at the speech’s role in Nevada history appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS – A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a Justice Department investigation that found Nevada was failing...
sparkstrib.com
Reno’s first female chief says police can help the homeless
Reno is welcoming its first female police chief to the force — a longtime member of the Stockton Police Department who said she sees a role for law enforcement in addressing homelessness and wants to support crime victims regardless of their housing situation. Kathryn Nance, who served as deputy...
2news.com
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena in Mayor Schieve's Suit Over Tracking Device
A Washoe County judge has granted subpoenas to identify the person(s) who allegedly hired a private investigator to install a tracking device on Reno Mayor Hilliary Schieve's car. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20. Schieve filed a lawsuit against David McNeely and...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 23, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There are still some openings in the weekend Eagles & Ag photo workshop with JT Humphrey, according to Carson Valley Executive Director Alicia Main. Tickets are also available for the reception on Thursday and Friday’s dinner at www.carsonvalleynv.org. A man who led deputies on a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
Nevada Appeal
8 Carson City businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
Out of 36 businesses in Carson City subjected to an alcohol server compliance check last year, eight failed and were issued citations, according to an annual report by city staff. “In addition to a misdemeanor citation for the violating server, six of those citations resulted in an administrative citation, a...
KOLO TV Reno
Crystal Garcia live at 5p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market
KOLO 8 News Now's Crystal Garcia live 4p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market. KOLO 8 News Now's Crystal Garcia live 4p at the grand opening celebration of the Reno Public Market. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
2news.com
Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years
Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
1 Nevada City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
A fallen tree aids in the arrest of a wanted person in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — A fallen tree aided deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in the arrest of a wanted person. —Video Above: Sacramento shoppers see a rise in egg prices A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows a downed tree partially on top of a truck. When deputies arrived on the scene to […]
Comments / 0