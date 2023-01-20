ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Nevada Appeal

Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers

LAS VEGAS – A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a Justice Department investigation that found Nevada was failing...
NEVADA STATE
sparkstrib.com

Reno’s first female chief says police can help the homeless

Reno is welcoming its first female police chief to the force — a longtime member of the Stockton Police Department who said she sees a role for law enforcement in addressing homelessness and wants to support crime victims regardless of their housing situation. Kathryn Nance, who served as deputy...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
Record-Courier

The Jan. 23, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There are still some openings in the weekend Eagles & Ag photo workshop with JT Humphrey, according to Carson Valley Executive Director Alicia Main. Tickets are also available for the reception on Thursday and Friday’s dinner at www.carsonvalleynv.org. A man who led deputies on a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
STATELINE, NV
2news.com

UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern

Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
NEVADA STATE
Sierra Sun

History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future

Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

8 Carson City businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

Out of 36 businesses in Carson City subjected to an alcohol server compliance check last year, eight failed and were issued citations, according to an annual report by city staff. “In addition to a misdemeanor citation for the violating server, six of those citations resulted in an administrative citation, a...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years

Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Car crashes into building on Keystone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV

