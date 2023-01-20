Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots ‘Crazy Thing’ About Trump’s Off-The-Rails Eulogy Speech
"That person was our president," the exasperated late-night host exclaimed.
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Schiff, Swalwell, Omar respond after Speaker McCarthy keeps them off committees: 'Political vengeance'
Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar have released a statement condemning House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for preventing them from serving on committees.
Daily Beast
Matt Gaetz Floats Wild Conspiracy to Explain Joe Biden Docs Scandal
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said there’s more than meets the eye as to why classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The reason, the Florida congressman claimed, is that “the deep state” is bent on nixing the president’s potential re-election campaign.
Daily Beast
Fox News Lawyers Seem to Justify False Election Fraud Claims in Dominion Case
Fox News lawyers’ defense strategy to combat a voting software firm’s allegation that the conservative cable giant knowingly peddled election fraud lies about the company is starting to fully come to light. When it comes to Fox hosts, commentators, and guests pushing falsehoods that rigged voting machines “stole”...
Daily Beast
Remember OAN? Newsmax Could Be the Next Channel in Danger
According to a letter sent by House Republicans last week, cable television carrier DirecTV is on the verge of dropping conservative network Newsmax this week—essentially repeating the platform’s decision last year to boot pro-Trump channel One America News from its lineup. While one GOP congressman told a right-wing...
Daily Beast
Jesse Watters’ Response to Classified Docs Searches: Just Destroy Them
Rather than abide by the law and submit to a search for classified documents, Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested Tuesday that elected officials should instead destroy any questionable documents altogether to avoid any implication of trouble. In a rare bipartisan moment, he even said that both President Joe Biden...
Daily Beast
Accuser’s Wife: Matt Schlapp Destroyed Our Marriage
Just hours after CNN confirmed The Daily Beast’s report that a former Herschel Walker campaign staffer had accused conservative powerbroker Matt Schlapp of sexually assaulting him, a Schlapp ally was trying to malign the accuser—publicly and privately. In a text message to this reporter just after midnight on...
Daily Beast
DirecTV Officially Dumps Pro-Trump Channel Newsmax
Negotiations hit a standstill on Tuesday between DirecTV and conservative cable channel Newsmax, prompting the pay-TV provider to cut loose the pro-Trump network from its lineup. On the surface, this should have been a typical cable package negotiation in an era of cord-cutting, shrinking subscription numbers, and reduced television revenues....
Daily Beast
Pence’s Classified Documents Are a New Headache for AG Merrick Garland
Attorney General Merrick Garland has painted himself into a corner with special counsel appointments. Garland has a ways to go before he threatens the record of his former boss (and mine), Attorney General Janet Reno, who appointed seven independent counsels during the Clinton administration. But he has plenty of time yet to catch up.
Daily Beast
Fox News Flips Out Over ‘Woke’ Xbox Because Everything Is Stupid
A day after M&M’s canceled their “spokescandies” amid pushback from Fox News hosts who no longer found them sexy, the conservative cable giant found its latest target for outrage: “woke” video game consoles with power-saving features. Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that Xbox would offer...
Daily Beast
The Washington Post Begins Layoffs After Months of Turmoil
The Washington Post began its promised layoffs on Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Daily Beast, fulfilling its promise to cut costs just days after its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos visited the newsroom. The layoffs will ultimately affect 20 people at the paper, executive editor Sally Buzbee wrote in a staff-wide...
