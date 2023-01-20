First-time candidate files to run for District 5 seat on Fort Worth ISD school board, outraises incumbent

A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.

GODLEY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO