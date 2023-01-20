ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

First-time candidate files to run for District 5 seat on Fort Worth ISD school board, outraises incumbent

By Jacob Sanchez
fortworthreport.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortworthreport.org

Fort Worth ISD among large districts to lose 10% of enrollment between 2019 and 2021

New federal numbers put Fort Worth ISD’s enrollment decline in a new light. Across the nation, public schools lost more than 1 million students between fall 2019 and fall 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Education. A Wall Street Journal analysis of the largest school districts found Fort Worth ISD is among four systems that lost about 10% of their enrollment in the past three years.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Mayor leads incumbent candidates in fundraising ahead of May council election

Fort Worth City Council members are all entering election season with a leg up on potential challengers. Candidates raised a total of about $282,000 from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, according to campaign finance reports filed Jan. 18. Election day is May 6. Non-incumbent candidates filing to run in the May election were not required to submit campaign finance reports.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest

Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
AOL Corp

Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations

A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
GODLEY, TX
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
KELLER, TX
fortworthreport.org

Texas A&M-Fort Worth already makes impact on local economy

The $350 million Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus hasn’t broken ground yet, but it is already drawing attention from business leaders. Businesses have been quick to respond to working with Texas A&M, said John Goff, a business leader key in bringing the university to the city. Deans from several different...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Council | Hands off the Homeless?

Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy