First-time candidate files to run for District 5 seat on Fort Worth ISD school board, outraises incumbent

Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth ISD among large districts to lose 10% of enrollment between 2019 and 2021
New federal numbers put Fort Worth ISD’s enrollment decline in a new light. Across the nation, public schools lost more than 1 million students between fall 2019 and fall 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Education. A Wall Street Journal analysis of the largest school districts found Fort Worth ISD is among four systems that lost about 10% of their enrollment in the past three years.
fortworthreport.org
Mayor leads incumbent candidates in fundraising ahead of May council election
Fort Worth City Council members are all entering election season with a leg up on potential challengers. Candidates raised a total of about $282,000 from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, according to campaign finance reports filed Jan. 18. Election day is May 6. Non-incumbent candidates filing to run in the May election were not required to submit campaign finance reports.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest
Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
AOL Corp
Closed! This city hall in North Texas shuts down after mass resignations
A staffing shortage and mass resignation has forced the shutdown of Godley City Hall. On Thursday, a series of white signs hung on the municipal building’s doors on West Railroad Avenue. One cites the closure as a result of a staffing shortage. Another requests packages be taken to the fire department across the street. The third tells residents with water and sewer emergencies to contact the police department, which could get in touch of the public works department.
DeSoto City Council member steps down
The DeSoto City Council held a special meeting earlier this month to discuss an allegation in executive session that Brown-Patrick was not currently living in her Council district as required by the city charter.
bestsouthwestguide.com
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
fortworthreport.org
‘You do the best you can’: How medical students in Fort Worth are balancing school and parenthood
For Mackenzie Walsh and her husband, there was A Window. They married during his fourth year, her first, of medical school, and began trying for a baby within a few months. If all went well, she hoped to get pregnant, give birth and finish breastfeeding before third-year rotations began. “For...
keranews.org
'We're still watching:' Anti-LGBTQ Stedfast Baptist Church blasted for hosting service in Arlington
About 20 protesters — a coalition of Arlington residents and people who have followed the church across North Texas for years — waved to congregants from the sidewalk as they walked into the hotel. Protesters said hotel management will not let the church rent space after Jan. 29.
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
fortworthreport.org
Texas A&M-Fort Worth already makes impact on local economy
The $350 million Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus hasn’t broken ground yet, but it is already drawing attention from business leaders. Businesses have been quick to respond to working with Texas A&M, said John Goff, a business leader key in bringing the university to the city. Deans from several different...
fortworthreport.org
Betting on legalized gambling in Texas? Look for big push this legislative session
AUSTIN – Fueled by positive signals from state leaders, pro-gambling forces are channeling millions of dollars and miles of lobbyists’ shoe-leather into a well-planned legislative campaign to clear the way for casino gaming and legalized mobile sports betting in Texas. The Las Vegas Sands Corp, the gaming empire...
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
fox4news.com
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested, One Wanted After Fatal Shooting Near Paschal High School Kills Student
Two people are in custody Monday and Fort Worth Police are looking for a third in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 16-year-old high school student and injured another on Friday afternoon outside a Whataburger restaurant. Fort Worth Police said Monday morning that over the weekend investigators identified...
dallasexpress.com
City Council | Hands off the Homeless?
Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
