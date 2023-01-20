Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
‘You do the best you can’: How medical students in Fort Worth are balancing school and parenthood
For Mackenzie Walsh and her husband, there was A Window. They married during his fourth year, her first, of medical school, and began trying for a baby within a few months. If all went well, she hoped to get pregnant, give birth and finish breastfeeding before third-year rotations began. “For...
fortworthreport.org
Texas A&M-Fort Worth already makes impact on local economy
The $350 million Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus hasn’t broken ground yet, but it is already drawing attention from business leaders. Businesses have been quick to respond to working with Texas A&M, said John Goff, a business leader key in bringing the university to the city. Deans from several different...
fortworthreport.org
Mayor leads incumbent candidates in fundraising ahead of May council election
Fort Worth City Council members are all entering election season with a leg up on potential challengers. Candidates raised a total of about $282,000 from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, according to campaign finance reports filed Jan. 18. Election day is May 6. Non-incumbent candidates filing to run in the May election were not required to submit campaign finance reports.
fortworthreport.org
The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex
“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
fortworthreport.org
Are you a high school student curious about a career in medicine? High School Day is for you
When Victoria Ibarra-Aleman was a girl in Mexico City, her mother brought home a curiosity from the market: a cow’s heart, wrapped in newspaper. Her mother, a physician, opened the head-sized slab on the table. “Play with it,” she said. “With my little hands, you know, I’m trying...
fortworthreport.org
Betting on legalized gambling in Texas? Look for big push this legislative session
AUSTIN – Fueled by positive signals from state leaders, pro-gambling forces are channeling millions of dollars and miles of lobbyists’ shoe-leather into a well-planned legislative campaign to clear the way for casino gaming and legalized mobile sports betting in Texas. The Las Vegas Sands Corp, the gaming empire...
fortworthreport.org
Robotics challenge injects technology into 4-H’s traditional ag program at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
Twenty agricultural robotics teams used their brain power to create robots that performed tasks from riding up a ramp and holding for two seconds to dropping ping-pong balls into a basket. Tamra McGaughy, a Grayson County 4-H and youth development agent, grew up as a student of the development and...
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fun Bus looks to bring joy through coffee
Who? Brian and Brina Kimes, head roaster and facilitator of awesomeness, respectively, are the proprietors of Fun Bus Coffee Roasters, a small batch, veteran-owned coffee roasting company located in Fort Worth. When? Fun Bus Coffee began in 2019. Where? Fun Bus Coffee ships free within 20 miles of the 76116...
fortworthreport.org
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth announces Tuesday Evenings at the Modern lecture series for spring
This popular series of lectures and presentations by artists, architects, historians, and critics is free and open to the public. Lectures begin at 6 pm in the Modern’s auditorium. Seating begins is at 5:30 pm. A livestream broadcast of the lecture will be available at www.themodern.org/programs/lectures. A limited number...
fortworthreport.org
Best-selling duo Brooks & Dunn headed to Dickies Arena on May 6
Today, the best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, announce their 2023 return to arenas with REBOOT 2023 TOUR, produced by Live Nation. Seventeen new cities will now experience their show featuring multiple timeless hits including Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Saturday, May 6, with opener Scotty McCreery.
Comments / 0