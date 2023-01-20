ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fortworthreport.org

Texas A&M-Fort Worth already makes impact on local economy

The $350 million Texas A&M-Fort Worth campus hasn’t broken ground yet, but it is already drawing attention from business leaders. Businesses have been quick to respond to working with Texas A&M, said John Goff, a business leader key in bringing the university to the city. Deans from several different...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Mayor leads incumbent candidates in fundraising ahead of May council election

Fort Worth City Council members are all entering election season with a leg up on potential challengers. Candidates raised a total of about $282,000 from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, according to campaign finance reports filed Jan. 18. Election day is May 6. Non-incumbent candidates filing to run in the May election were not required to submit campaign finance reports.
fortworthreport.org

The Keys neighborhood offers country living in the center of the metroplex

“There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home.”. After living five hours away from Northeast Tarrant County for 14 years, we are so happy to be back. We chose our home in the Keys neighborhood in Keller because the property met most of our extensive list of must-haves.
KELLER, TX
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Fun Bus looks to bring joy through coffee

Who? Brian and Brina Kimes, head roaster and facilitator of awesomeness, respectively, are the proprietors of Fun Bus Coffee Roasters, a small batch, veteran-owned coffee roasting company located in Fort Worth. When? Fun Bus Coffee began in 2019. Where? Fun Bus Coffee ships free within 20 miles of the 76116...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

Best-selling duo Brooks & Dunn headed to Dickies Arena on May 6

Today, the best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, announce their 2023 return to arenas with REBOOT 2023 TOUR, produced by Live Nation. Seventeen new cities will now experience their show featuring multiple timeless hits including Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Saturday, May 6, with opener Scotty McCreery.
FORT WORTH, TX

