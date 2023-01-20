A Florida Teacher has been arrested after police say he tried to meet up with a student for sex. The Brevard County Sheriffs office say Timothy Liscum communicated with the the student through an electronic device. The student became concerned about the conversation they were having and told another teacher. That teacher immediately reported the information to administrators. The Satellite Beach Police Department was contacted and they requested assistance from investigators with the Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO