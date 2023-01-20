Read full article on original website
Florida Teacher Arrested After He Tried To Hookup With A Student
A Florida Teacher has been arrested after police say he tried to meet up with a student for sex. The Brevard County Sheriffs office say Timothy Liscum communicated with the the student through an electronic device. The student became concerned about the conversation they were having and told another teacher. That teacher immediately reported the information to administrators. The Satellite Beach Police Department was contacted and they requested assistance from investigators with the Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit.
The New Florida State Fair Foods For 2023
Oh sure you can go with a traditional corn dog or cotton candy. There will probably be gator bites and pizza. But for those looking to try something unique, vendors have created some inventive fair foods for this year’s Florida State Fair. This year the fair runs Thursday, February 9 through February 20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.
