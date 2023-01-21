Read full article on original website
Avs take winning streak into home matchup against the Capitals
Washington Capitals (25-18-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Tuesday, 7 p.m. MSTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals as winners of five games in a row.Colorado has an 11-8-3 record in home games and a 25-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Washington is 12-10-3 on the road and 25-18-6 overall. The Capitals are 24-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-0 in the...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 23
* Jack Hughes became the first Florida-born player in NHL history to score 30 goals in a season while skating opposite of fellow 2023 NHL All-Star Sidney Crosby, who also found the back of the net Sunday. * Linus Ullmark earned his 25th win and joined a pair of fellow...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Tocchet wins debut as Canucks coach against Blackhawks
Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals to lead the Canucks past the Blackhawks, 5-2 Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored 34 seconds apart in the third period to help Tocchet win his first game since replacing Bruce Boudreau on Sunday. Vancouver had lost three in a row and seven of eight.
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
2023 All-Star Game lines as selected by NHL.com
The debate over how players in the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game should be deployed can begin in earnest now that the rosters are filled. The final 12 players were added Jan. 19 through the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate, with three from each division joining the players who were selected by the NHL hockey operations department Jan. 5.
NHL
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
Kelemen receives call-up from Tucson, expected to make NHL debut. Jan. 24, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a three-game homestand.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
State Your Case: Are Golden Knights or Devils built for deep playoff run?
NHL.com writers debate pros, cons of 2 surprising contenders this season. Two of the brightest surprises in the NHL this season have been the New Jersey Devils and the Vegas Golden Knights. Each team missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but each is in a strong position to get there this season.
NHL
RECAP: 'Everyone pulled their weight' in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win vs. Sharks
DETROIT -- During the second intermission when the Detroit Red Wings were tied, 2-2, against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena, head coach Derek Lalonde delivered a simple message his players in the dressing room. "It could have been a yelling-and-screaming-type moment," Lalonde said. "I've...
NHL
RECAP: Verhaeghe nets two as Panthers earn point in OT loss to Penguins
On the second half of a back-to-back, the Florida Panthers picked up an important point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Sitting at 23-21-6, Florida has gone 7-4-2 during a road-heavy schedule in January. "We're just so much different a hockey...
NHL
Canucks ready to 'start something fresh' with Tocchet as coach
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as Canucks coach Sunday, less than 16 hours after Boudreau fought back tears on the bench and with the media following a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Tocchet ran his first practice Monday and admitted there isn't much time to implement all the system changes he's looking to make prior to making his debut with Vancouver on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW), but his players seemed willing to try a different approach after losing 10 of their past 11 games in regulation.
NHL
Wish Becomes a Star
Despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis, 8-year-old, Anabelle Hanson's biggest dream was to play as a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada, Allegiant Air, and the Vegas Golden Knights partnered up to make Anabelle's wish come true this past Friday and Saturday. After landing in Las Vegas...
NHL
Nylander has 4 points, Maple Leafs defeat Islanders
TORONTO -- William Nylander had two goals and two assists, all in the second period, for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders at Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Nylander has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak after having two...
NHL
Miller grateful for growth and opportunities with Dallas
After a season of injuries with Buffalo the Ontario native has tallied 13 points in Victory Green and averages 16:31 in time on ice. The Stars have adjusted their defense to a couple of losses in the past two off-seasons. Two years ago, the front office found Jani Hakanpää as...
